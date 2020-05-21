Wolves consulted Johns before signing GI

AAP Rugby

Greg Inglis's comeback may have caught many by surprise but not Andrew Johns who received a call a month ago from Warrington owner Simon Moran.

After remaining close to Moran since enjoying a 2005 short-term stint with the Super League club, Johns revealed the Wolves supremo rang asking if luring an injury-prone Inglis out of retirement was a good idea.

Former South Sydney skipper Inglis said the seed was planted for signing with Warrington in 2021 after a conversation with Wolves assistant and ex-Rabbitoh Jason Clark.

But it seems Johns's advice to Moran also helped.

"I actually had a conversation with their owner Simon Moran about a month ago about it," Johns told Wide World of Sports.

"And I said ... if they get him half fit, he will go well over there. It's a great coup."

Besides being a huge drawcard, Johns said Inglis would also be invaluable for the Wolves' young backline.

"He can get over there and mentor because they've got some really good centres and they have an outstanding fullback (Matty) Ashton," he said.

"So he is looking at playing and also mentoring."

Johns still has fond memories of his 2005 stint and believes Warrington is a perfect stage for Inglis to add another chapter to his stellar career.

"Their owner Simon Moran is so ambitious, he wants their club to be one of the biggest in the world," Johns said.

"And Steve Price the coach has had great success.

"I would love to see him (Inglis) have some big moments, get that big fend out.

"In my first game over there I think the stadium has 15,000 (capacity), it sounded like 100,000 - they are mad the Pommies, absolutely mad."

Meanwhile, Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick said Inglis would not be coming over for a UK holiday.

"Money was not a massive driver on this one," he told the Warrington Guardian newspaper.

"We already have our marquee players for next year (Gareth Widdop and Blake Austin) so his salary reflects the current financial position.

"This is not a pay day and he is not coming for a pension. (But) he looks in great condition and is refreshed and raring to go."

