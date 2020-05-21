AAP Rugby

Roosters, Storm get tough NRL draw

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Roosters v Melbourne NRL - AAP

1 of 1

Reigning champions Sydney Roosters and heavyweights Melbourne face gruelling campaigns ahead with the NRL set to reveal its revamped season draw on Thursday.

The Roosters and Storm will square off twice in the 20-round season, while Parramatta will meet the NRL powerhouses just once.

Cronulla were another team to benefit, with clubs given a brief look on Wednesday of what the full season draw will look like.

The Sharks have avoided meeting the Storm, Canberra, Roosters, Eels, Rabbitohs, Broncos and Manly twice in the round-robin.

The Eels don't also have a return outing against the Raiders, who advanced to the grand final last season under Ricky Stuart.

Each team will play five teams twice in the competition with the Roosters also taking on arch-rivals South Sydney and Brisbane in return matches.

The 2020 draw was revamped following the coronavirus pandemic which shut down the sport and forced new broadcast deals to be negotiated.

Latest articles

News

Volunteer delivers for the Dookie community

Dookie mother-of-two Leiticia Harmer has volunteered her time at Dookie Primary School, Dookie Town Hall Committee and the Dookie Cubs group for nearly two decades. However, her recent volunteer work — organising essential supplies to be...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton hairdresser retires after 57 years on the job

After 57 years in the business, Shepparton’s Graham Mitchell knows hairdressing is so much more than cutting and colouring hair. It’s about sharing life with locals — the tears, the triumphs and the truly terrific hairdos. Just ask his...

Charmayne Allison
Shepparton

Shepparton’s restaurants, pubs and cafes mixed about reopening in June

Shepparton’s restaurant, pub and café owners have mixed feelings about the Victorian Government’s plan to relax coronavirus restrictions and allow venues to open for up to 20 dine-in patrons from June 1. Ineka Rowe owns two cafes in...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL’s road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport’s return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Inglis will return to Origin, says Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is tipping NRL great Greg Inglis to also return to State of Origin after announcing his comeback via the English Super League.

AAP Newswire