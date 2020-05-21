AAP Rugby

Bok World Cup winner Gelant joins Stormers

By AAP Newswire

Warrick Gelant - AAP

1 of 1

South Africa World Cup-winning fullback Warrick Gelant has made the switch from the Bulls to their great Super Rugby rivals the Stormers.

Gelant, 25, will swap Pretoria for Cape Town and has been brought in to fill the gap left by another Springbok, Dillyn Leyds, who has moved to La Rochelle in France.

"Warrick has established himself as one of the most dynamic backline players in South Africa, so we could not be more thrilled to have him on our books going forward," Stormers coach John Dobson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gelant, who can also play on the wing, was part of the Bok squad that lifted the World Cup in Japan last November, though he did not feature in the match-day squad in the final win over England.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton hairdresser retires after 57 years on the job

After 57 years in the business, Shepparton’s Graham Mitchell knows hairdressing is so much more than cutting and colouring hair. It’s about sharing life with locals — the tears, the triumphs and the truly terrific hairdos. Just ask his...

Charmayne Allison
News

Write a letter to become a part of Australia’s history

Would you like to be a part of Australia’s history? Greater Shepparton locals are being called on to capture this historic moment in time by writing a letter about their experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative launched by Australi...

Morgan Dyer
News

Heavy rains hit region overnight

Downpours and thunderstorms moved through the Goulburn Valley region on Tuesday night. Shepparton received its highest amount of rainfall this month at 13.8 mm overnight on May 19, with barely any rainfall in the days preceding. In the 24 hours to...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL’s road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport’s return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Gallen ready to answer Warriors’ SOS call

Recently retired NRL great Paul Gallen says he’d consider helping the Warriors out of a front-row crisis if he received a call.

AAP Newswire