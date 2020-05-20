AAP Rugby

From Macksville to Warrington for Inglis

By AAP Newswire

Greg Inglis - AAP

1 of 1

It was just over a year ago when Greg Inglis insisted he was retiring from rugby league because he couldn't perform at his best as a leader.

Now the South Sydney champion is preparing to re-write the final chapter of his career after making the shock decision to play in the English Super League next year.

Inglis on Tuesday night stunned the rugby league community by signing a one-year deal with Warrington for next season.

The seeds for his comeback were understood to have been planted last month following a conversation with former Rabbitohs teammate Jason Clark.

Clark now plies his trade with the Wolves under coach Steve Price, who currently boasts a line-up that includes Gareth Widdop and Blake Austin.

"I can't wait to get over there and play for a club that has so much rich heritage," Inglis said in a statement.

"I've played over in England many times in representative footy and love how passionate and vocal the supporters are.

"To get the opportunity to live in the UK, to play for such a powerhouse club that I believe is on the rise is something I'm looking forward to.

"And hopefully I can add value to the team."

Ex-Rabbitohs boss Shane Richardson revealed Inglis recently approached him about the possibility of a comeback.

Only it was with hometown club Macksville on the NSW far north coast.

"I said 'Macksville? I think you could do something a bit more high profile'," Richardson told rugbyleaguehub.com.

South Sydney were never an option, given the controversial circumstances around his exit last year.

Despite being dogged by a litany of knee and shoulder issues late in his career, Inglis declared in his retirement announcement that injuries weren't a factor.

"I've bounced back from many injuries before," he said at the time.

"It wasn't that. The way I see it, if I can't go out 100 per cent, I wouldn't be able to perform the best I can, that's what I expect of myself as a leader."

Because Inglis walked away from the final two of years of a lucrative contract, it freed up some serious money in the club's salary cap.

Inglis, who checked himself into rehab to address mental health issues last year, was able to recoup a portion of those lost earnings with an off-field club role.

He also had another option, with South Sydney owner Russell Crowe also believed to have made moves to bring Inglis to the Orara Valley Axemen.

Even before the coronavirus forced the shutdown of competitive football, the club hadn't entered a side in Group 2 this year due to low participation rates.

However plans were already afoot for Inglis to move far, far north.

The former Kangaroos and Queensland State of Origin captain last week signed with a new agent, Rich Digital, co-founded by Shane and his son Brent.

It was a sign of things to come.

Five days later, Inglis, who'll turn 34 next January, penned a deal to become the first player since John Skandalis to backflip on his retirement decision.

Skandalis, who, like Inglis battled knee injuries in the twilight of his career, did so twice.

The popular Wests Tigers prop ended up prolonging his career by two more years, almost reaching 250 games, including a memorable run to the 2015 finals.

"I remember there was a fair bit of fear there," Skandalis told AAP.

"Because you don't want to be that player who comes back, you're not playing well and you're remembered for that little stint you did and it wasn't the best.

"But once I was playing okay football I was pretty happy with myself. And you wouldn't want to write off a champion like 'GI' from doing the same."

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Seymour races preview

Welcome back to another edition of Payney’s Punt with a preview of today’s races at Seymour. We have gone back to our roots (maiden races at country level) and we can’t wait to get stuck into what should be a great day at the Goulburn Valley-based...

Aydin Payne
Sport

WorkSafe Club Safety Fund opens up for country football clubs

Whether you are playing or cheering from the side of the ground, everybody deserves to feel safe at football matches. And although there may not be a chance for that to happen at the moment, AFL Victoria and WorkSafe Victoria have announced the Club...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Stanhope greyhound trainer gets shot at Sandown Cup

Stanhope’s Adele Powell has greyhound racing coursing in her veins. And she says her late father, George, “has a lot to answer for” — albeit tongue-in-cheek. “In the late 1960s, Dad bought a couple of puppies while I...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL’s road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport’s return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Gallen ready to answer Warriors’ SOS call

Recently retired NRL great Paul Gallen says he’d consider helping the Warriors out of a front-row crisis if he received a call.

AAP Newswire