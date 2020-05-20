Police conduct raids into Dally M sting

Two homes and a business were raided in Sydney on Wednesday as NSW Police continue investigations into an alleged betting sting at the NRL's 2019 Dally M Awards.

NSW Police have confirmed documents, electronic devices and computers were seized as part of the investigation by Strike Force Mirrabei.

"Today, officers attached to the Organised Crime Squad's Casino and Racing Investigation Unit (CRIU) executed search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into reported betting activity surrounding an award for the National Rugby League competition," a NSW Police statement read.

"Search warrants were conducted at two separate residences in Paddington and Waterloo and a business premises in Surry Hills. Investigators seized documents, electronic devices and computers.

"Inquiries are continuing under Strike Force Mirrabei and as investigations are ongoing, no further information is available."

The investigation centres around the timing of bets placed on the Dally M coach of the year award, which was won by Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy at the Hordern Pavilion in October.

It's understood a flurry of late activity in the market raised eyebrows with the NRL's integrity unit, who then passed on information to NSW Police.

While Bellamy is one of NRL's top coaches, it was a hot contest for the award with Canberra coach Ricky Stuart getting the Raiders to the grand final and Des Hasler's successful return to Manly.

It's believed the late bets on Bellamy earned their winner around $20,000.

The NRL would not make an official statement and now consider it to be a police matter as no players, coaches or accredited officials are believed to be involved.