Cook surprised by Inglis league comeback

South Sydney star Damien Cook thought Greg Inglis was making a return to the NRL club when he first saw the headline about the former Kangaroos star's comeback.

Inglis stunned the rugby league community overnight when he announced he would be coming out of retirement to join Warrington in the Super League in 2021.

Inglis will be 34 when he joins a Wolves side that is home to Blake Austin, Gareth Widdop and former Rabbitohs forward Jason Clark.

"When I first saw the headline about returning to footy, I thought it was for us," Cook said on The Big Sports Breakfast on Wednesday.

"Greggy going over there, I know Jason Clark over there will be very happy.

"If you're a betting man, there's your tip on Warrington to win next year."

Cook said Inglis, who hasn't played since March 21 last year, would sometimes step into opposed sessions earlier this season while working with the Rabbitohs.

The State of Origin champion has maintained close ties at Souths since his retirement.

Inglis, together with Sam Burgess and John Sutton, all hung up their boots last season but remain involved with the club in various capacities.

"We had a couple of sessions when he was between coaching and some stuff across the road before all this COVID stuff happened," Cook said.

"There was a couple of times where he had to fill in on the reserve-grade side and you could see, especially with him, Sam and John Sutton, they all had itchy feet.

"He's definitely still got the skills.

"I've actually heard that he's not in too bad shape, either.

"All the best to him, I hope he goes over and really enjoys that year of footy and goes out on a win."