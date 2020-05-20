AAP Rugby

Dragons’ Hunt open to NRL pay cut

By AAP Newswire

Ben Hunt - AAP

St George Illawarra star Ben Hunt concedes he will have no choice but to accept a pay cut once the NRL finalises a new broadcast deal this week.

The ARL Commission on Tuesday approved a new-look deal with its broadcasters worth close to $2 billion that includes a five-year extension with Fox Sports.

Nine is tipped to have re-affirmed its commitment until the end of 2022 despite fears the free-to-air network was willing to walk away from its current deal.

However it is anticipated Nine has re-negotiated its contract at a lower rate, prompting concerns about the future of the NRL salary cap.

Hunt is in the third season of a five-year deal worth a reported $6 million, widely considered one of the most lucrative in the league.

But he has already come to grips with the likelihood of a reduction in pay.

"If (a pay cut is) what needs to happen to keep the game going, I'm more than happy. And I'm sure most guys are more than happy," Hunt said.

"It's going to hurt a lot of people and no one wants to really take a pay cut ever. You signed a contract and that's what you want.

"But at the end of the day, you either take a pay cut or the game doesn't go ahead.

"I know what I'll be doing."

The players' union has already agreed to a 20 per cent pay cut for this season, which has been shortened by five rounds due to the coronavirus shutdown.

COVID-19 has also exposed the perilous state of the league's finances, a reality Hunt believes the wider playing group has recognised.

"If the money's not there, how's the game going to survive? They can't keep paying us something and there's no money coming in," he said.

"Whatever happens going forward, then I want to keep the game going. I enjoy playing this game, it's been great to me. I'm just happy for it to keep going on."

