AAP Rugby

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

By AAP Newswire

Greg Inglis - AAP

1 of 1

Rugby league great Greg Inglis is coming out of retirement to join Warrington in the English Super League for the 2021 season.

The 33-year-old fullback retired in April last year after long-running battles with knee and shoulder injuries.

The move comes as a shock, particularly after the South Sydney and Melbourne Storm star had also battled mental health issues.

But Inglis, who played an integral part in the Rabbitohs' 2014 grand final triumph - their first in 43 years, was upbeat about re-igniting his career.

"I can't wait to get over there and play for a club that has so much rich heritage," he said.

"I've seen the success the team have had in the Challenge Cup and I want to help the team to deliver more glory.

"I've played over in England many times in representative footy and love how passionate and vocal the supporters are.

"To get the opportunity to live in the UK, to play for such a powerhouse club that I believe is on the rise is something I'm looking forward to and hopefully I can add value to the team."

Widely regarded as one of the best players of the last two decades, the powerhouse back played 263 NRL games, made 32 State of Origin appearances for Queensland and logged 39 Tests for Australia.

According to reports Inglis had been contemplating a return to the game for several months and will now do so with the Wolves.

He is friends with Warrington head coach Steve Price.

"This signing is a gift to every one of our fantastic members and partners who are currently experiencing difficult times," said Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick.

"We wanted to give everyone something to look forward to and to say thank you for their extraordinary loyalty. With this in mind we were extra motivated to get this deal completed.

"Greg is considered to be one of the greatest rugby league players of the modern era. To see him pull on the primrose and blue will be a historical moment in Warrington Wolves and Super League's timeline."

Just when rugby league in England returns is up in the air.

July's Challenge Cup final - of which Warrington are the holders - was postponed on Tuesday and the sport has also received a 16 million pound ($A30 million) government loan to help it through.

Latest articles

News

Two Kyabram District Health Service staff test positive for COVID-19

Two staff members from Kyabram District Health Services (KDHS) have tested positive to COVID-19. KDHS confirmed the news in a Facebook post tonight. It is not clear whether these cases are in addition – or include – the staff member who tested...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton to glow orange to pay tribute to our local heroes

The Greater Shepparton region will glow orange and yellow tonight to honour State Emergency Service and Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad volunteers. As part of Wear Orange Wednesday, Greater Shepparton City Council will turn the Eastbank Centre...

Morgan Dyer
Education

Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member drops VCAT case with education department

A Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member will no longer pursue a Freedom of Information dispute with the Victorian Department of Education at VCAT. It comes after the Department of Education granted Stop Shepparton’s New Super School secretary...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL’s road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport’s return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels winners as NRL picks six venues

The NRL will play at Campbelltown, Central Coast and Bankwest Stadium in NSW as well as three interstate venues for the 2020 season restart.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Souths’ Walker being blackmailed: reports

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in an incident in October 2019 which he now says has become part of a blackmail claim.

AAP Newswire