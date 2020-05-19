Refs rule out strike as NRL talks fail

NRL referees union boss Silvio Del Vecchio has backed down from threats of strike action during the season restart despite peace talks failing on Tuesday.

The NRL and referees union met with the Fair Work Commission for around three hours over the league's controversial decision to revert to one referee last week.

"We went to Fair Work in good faith to seek an outcome via conciliation and unfortunately we didn't achieve that outcome," Del Vecchio told AAP on Tuesday.

"Very, very disappointing."

The referees' union began proceedings with an offer centred around cost savings, which was one of the driving factors behind last week's change from two officials.

The NRL responded with an offer of its own, which Del Vecchio described as "immaterial" to the union and quickly rejected.

The matter will now be decided by the commission by the end of the week.

"Today the commissioner was there and he acted as the go-between to help the parties come together," Del Vecchio said.

"But on Thursday or Friday, whenever it is, the commissioner will table the information, table the evidence and make a ruling.

"They make a call one way or another."

While reluctant to speculate on the union's response should the commission rule in the league's favour, Del Vecchio ruled out a strike.

His comments come days after leaving the door open for the referees to stand down should the league refuse to backflip on their decision.

"We won't be taking strike action," Del Vecchio said.

"We won't stand in the way of the game on the 28th."

ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys lashed out at the union for standing in the way of the game's frenzied push back to action.

He described the ugly stand-off as a waste of resources.

"This was supposed to be a watershed moment for the game to celebrate and everybody has rowed in the same boat except these guys," V'landys told Fox Sports.

"Now instead of us concentrating on having biosecurity measures in place, making sure that everything is going to go to plan, we've had to spend time at Fair Work and arbitration.

"And we've had to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars doing it.

"I just find that not in the spirit of the game.

"Surely that money would be better invested in junior rugby league and bush football rather than wasting it on this."