AAP Rugby

Dragons finals run key to Qld spot: Hunt

By AAP Newswire

Ben Hunt - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland star Ben Hunt admits his chances of retaining his State of Origin jumper are likely to hinge on St George Illawarra making the NRL finals this year.

Despite playing at halfback for the Dragons, Hunt was one of the Maroons' best in the unfamiliar position of hooker in their agonising series loss to NSW in 2019.

However the Kangaroos representative fears his prized Origin jumper could be ripped from him if the Dragons don't make a deep finals run.

The coronavirus has not only resulted in a shortened NRL campaign, but delayed the Origin series from its traditional mid-season timeslot to the post-season.

Sydney Roosters co-captain Jake Friend was a serious candidate to play No.9 for the Maroons before heartbreakingly rupturing his biceps before game one last year.

And with the Roosters looking to claim a third straight premiership, Hunt identified Friend as a major threat to his Origin spot.

"If coaches are smart, and I'm pretty sure if you're coaching at Origin level, you are, you're going to be taking into account that some blokes are going to be a bit underdone if they're not making the finals," Hunt said on Tuesday.

"Take myself for example playing nine.

"If you've got someone that's playing pretty good nine as well, Jakey Friend's playing pretty good footy, you're probably going to be taking him if he goes deep into the finals."

St George Illawarra are one of six teams who started their campaign 0-2 before the season was suspended by the coronavirus in March.

But they'll begin the resumption of the season against two teams who also failed to secure a win over the opening fortnight.

Paul McGregor's side visit the Warriors in Gosford on Saturday, May 30, before meeting Canterbury at Bankwest Stadium the following week.

"We've got to come out and perform straight away," Hunt said.

"If we come out and lose the first two, we're 0-4 and definitely a longshot of making the finals then with a shortened competition.

"The pressure's definitely on but we're up to the challenge."

Latest articles

Water

Webinar on the future of the Murray-Darling Basin

Federal Water Minister Keith Pitt will outline his vision for the Murray-Darling Basin during a Rural Press Club of Victoria webinar on Thursday, May 21. Born and raised in Bundaberg in Queensland, Mr Pitt is a former apprentice electrician...

Country News
Water

New group to represent southern basin communities

The Southern Connected Irrigators and Communities group has been formed to represent southern Murray-Darling Basin communities who rely on irrigated agricultural production. The group is comprised of 15 organisations across NSW, Victoria and South...

Country News
Water

Latest review should lead to more discussions about Lower Lakes management

The review into South Australia’s Lower Lakes should lead to more discussion about how the lakes are being managed, not less, according to several politicians and the Wentworth Group of Concerned Scientists. State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL’s road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport’s return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Souths’ Walker being blackmailed: reports

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in an incident in October 2019 which he now says has become part of a blackmail claim.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

League gladiator Arthur Summons dies at 84

Rugby league great Arthur Summons has died in Wagga Wagga at the age of 84.

AAP Newswire