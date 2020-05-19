Carrigan’s simple approach to Origin berth

AAP Rugby

Patrick Carrigan has revealed his State of Origin ambitions and explained why his youthful Brisbane team are well-placed to succeed once the NRL returns next week.

The lock captained the Broncos to a 2-0 start before the season was halted, leading them out for their season opener in just his third start and 20th game.

His performances have caught the eye of Queensland coach Kevin Walters, who admitted an end-of-season Origin series would help the chances of up-and-comers like Carrigan because they'd have more NRL games under their belts before selection.

Asked on Tuesday if a debut was on his mind, Carrigan was happy to declare his ambitions ahead of his side's return against Parramatta next Thursday, when first-choice skipper Alex Glenn will return from injury to lead the side.

"It's definitely a goal of mine that I've set," 22-year-old Carrigan said of an Origin debut this year.

"Every week I go out ... (I'll try to) put myself in a position that I'm better than the opposite No.13.

"Then you can take a lot of the guess work out of it.

"I grew up in Queensland and loved watching the Maroons play, although my mum's from NSW, so I'm not sure how she'd go."

Carrigan hopes that youthful energy will work in the Broncos' favour once return for what he anticipates will be an exhausting season for many reasons.

"It's probably the team that can hang in there for the long haul," he said.

"It's going to be quite draining on the body and mentally too, with however long no-crowds lasts.

"As much you play footy to compete, there's nothing better than running out to 50,000 at Suncorp."

The Eels' record 58-0 finals win last season will stick with Carrigan forever but he said the squad weren't confining their focus on one club.

"We're missing the concept (if it's all about revenge on the Eels)," he said

"We're just going out competing every week and not only making a name for ourselves, but making a name for the club and hopefully be a team like the Broncos of the early '90s.

"We've got a point to prove to each other, we'll keep working hard and hopefully come November we can be there."

