Keighran added to Warriors NRL injury list

The Warriors have suffered a third injury blow in the space of a week after NRL utility Adam Keighran went down with a knee issue on Monday night.

Keighran is understood to be having scans on Tuesday to assess the extent of the injury just a day before the club shifts its base from Tamworth to Gosford.

The 23-year-old, who played in the centres in round two before the NRL season was suspended by the coronavirus, had been impressing since training resumed.

"We had testing the first day that we come back and we had 8-9 (personal bests) and he was one of them," teammate Kodi Nikorima said on Tuesday.

"He came back in really good shape. He was training really well.

"Very unfortunate that he went down with an injury last night."

The loss of Keighran comes just days after injuries to Leeson Ah Mau and Jazz Tevaga which decimated the club's forward stocks.

Help is unlikely to come with the NRL rejecting a request for a player loan.

While Nikorima said it was up to the league to maintain a level-playing field, he is not searching for any sympathy from rival clubs.

"I don't want teams out there or anyone feeling sorry for us because we've committed to this (with our) families," he said.

"Obviously we miss them dearly but we had a week's notice before we decided to make the move over and we were all for it.

"Injuries happen.

"It's sad for the people that do get injured but that comes with playing rugby league and it's up to us now to try and move on.

"We've got that next-man-up mentality.

"It's a good opportunity for some young players coming through to stamp their authority on this team and in the NRL."

