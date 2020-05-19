AAP Rugby

Bulldogs expect Foran back for NRL return

By AAP Newswire

Canterbury's Kieran Foran - AAP

1 of 1

Canterbury expect to have gun five-eighth Kieran Foran back in their side when they restart their NRL season against Manly.

Foran was expected to miss the majority of the season when he injured his shoulder last year while playing for New Zealand.

But the Bulldogs star is back in full contact training, working closely with the Bulldogs' left edge.

He is not yet considered a certainty for the May 31 clash against the Sea Eagles but Bulldogs teammates now believe he will be out there.

"I expect him to be playing, he's worked really hard and is training really well," forward Dylan Napa said.

"I haven't known him too long but he says this is the best he's felt mentally and physically as well.

"They are big boxes to tick.

"He has worked really hard to get through this injury and get back on the field."

Canterbury won four of the last five games he played in 2019 and he would add some much-needed experience in the halves next to Lachlan Lewis or Brandon Wakeham.

Bulldogs players are not surprised, however, over how quickly Foran has recovered, even accounting for his horror run with injuries.

They watched him beat a three-month ankle injury in just six weeks last year and know how determined he is to get his career back on track.

"For most people that (return last year) wouldn't be possible," winger Nick Meaney said.

"He must deal with pain a lot differently. For him to come back so quickly is crazy.

"We're all excited to be around him."

Foran's return is a rare piece of good news for the Bulldogs on the roster front.

They lost winger Marcelo Montoya for up to three months this week with a hamstring tear, just as he looked set to return from a knee injury.

Joe Stimson will be missing from their pack for the rest of the season due to a shoulder reconstruction.

That comes after Kiwi international Corey Harawira-Naera had his contract torn up before he even played a game in the forwards this year for the schoolgirl sex scandal.

But Napa said the forwards left standing were ready to embrace the pressure up front.

"If you think you're going to go through a season of the NRL without pressure on you then you are daydreaming," Napa said.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Trainers scrambling for Stradbroke jockeys

Coronavirus restrictions on travel have led to a scramble to get jockeys for the Group One Stradbroke Handicap on June 6.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Michael Rodd set to resume at Flemington

Returning jockey Michael Rodd has five rides booked at Flemington, including former Singapore Horse of the Year Debt Agent.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Victorem set for a crack at Stradbroke Hcp

Port Macquarie galloper Victorem is headed to the Group One Stradbroke Handicap after a successful barrier trial on Tuesday.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL’s road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport’s return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Souths’ Walker being blackmailed: reports

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in an incident in October 2019 which he now says has become part of a blackmail claim.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

League gladiator Arthur Summons dies at 84

Rugby league great Arthur Summons has died in Wagga Wagga at the age of 84.

AAP Newswire