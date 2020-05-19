Slater backs one-ref and interchange call

Billy Slater is all for the NRL's return to one referee and a reduction in interchange numbers, saying the rules overhaul makes him want to play again.

While most coaches, including his former Melbourne Storm mentor Craig Bellamy, are opposed to the sudden scrapping of two on-field officials, Slater has given the shake-up a big green light.

"He hasn't dipped his toe in, Peter V'landys. He's jumped straight into the deep end," Slater said on Sydney radio 2GB in reference to the ARLC chairman's decisive leadership.

"But you can see what he's doing. He's trying to speed the game up and he's trying to make it more entertaining, which is great.

"I might even come out of retirement. This will suit me just fine this one referee and speed the play up.

"We've got the six-again rule and, if the interchanges come down, it's going to bring the little man into the game so look out for those little speedy guys - they'll be pretty excited about this news."

Interviewing his old coach, Slater asked Bellamy what he made of the contentious rule changes.

"We just want to get our stuff right and we'll let the other stuff look after itself," Bellamy said.

"On an individual basis, I thought it would have been easier to leave the rules as they were.

"Having said that, it might be a really good thing for our game. In 12 months' time, we might be saying how good a decision it was to change those rules.

"But there's a lot on everyone's plate at the moment so (it's) just a personal feeling I thought we'd just basically start the competition like we ended the last one in round and just start round three the same."

The Storm will have little time to adapt to the changes.

They resume in round three next week against 2019 grand finalists Canberra before hosting South Sydney in round four.

Bellamy said the rejigged draw offering clashes against two of the competition heavyweights provided the Storm with an opportunity to hit the ground running.

"The (rule) changes have come so, at the end of the day, we'll have a bit of a chat about that as a team and see how it goes from there," he said.

"I don't think anyone's going to exactly know how it's going to affect teams until we actually get playing."