AAP Rugby

Whipper snipper can’t stop Bronco Oates

By AAP Newswire

Corey Oates - AAP

1 of 1

The last time Corey Oates suffered a cut on his leg, he spent nine days in hospital with a staph infection.

So imagine the Brisbane winger's panic when he slashed the old wound with a whipper snipper during the NRL coronavirus shutdown.

While Oates has bounced back to full fitness before the May 28 NRL re-start, the lanky flyer admitted he had some serious concerns after some recent yard work went pear shaped.

Oates had battled through the first two rounds before the shutdown after losing 6kg while hospitalised in January when what seemed to be an innocuous leg cut became a recurrence of a staph infection suffered two years earlier.

But just when Oates had regained his strength after hammering himself in his makeshift home gym during lockdown, he feared it was all for nothing when he came off second best with the whipper snipper.

"I used the whipper snipper in the break and it cut my leg open right where I had the infection," Oates said.

"I honestly panicked for two weeks.

"I covered it with Dettol. Every day I thought it was swelling up and I was getting the infection again.

"I would look at it two, three times a day just to make sure it is not swelling up again."

The incumbent Queensland winger admits the threat of another staph infection with his troublesome leg will always be a concern.

"It worries me a lot but it is something I have to get used to because I don't think it (infection threat) is going to go away," he said.

However, Oates reckons nothing will stop him from hitting the ground running when the NRL re-starts after finally recovering from his hospital visit.

"I really struggled after that (staph infection) incident (in January), I really did," he said.

"It was the worst I have ever felt coming into a season, physically and even mentally.

"I tried to tell myself I was ready but in the back of my mind I knew I wasn't.

"Those six weeks (during shutdown) we had I just didn't stop. I tried to do as much gym as I could, constantly kept running.

"I feel like I have come back a lot fitter and stronger than those first two rounds."

Latest articles

News

Parcel deliveries soar at Tallygaroopna post office

He said he and Andrea missed the daily chats and regular face-to-face contact with customers who would come in to buy their copy of The News

John Lewis
News

Mooroopna community housing to help locals with manageable mental health conditions

The Haven Foundation has reiterated that new community housing set for Mooroopna will not devalue surrounding properties or present a safety risk to families. The first stage of the development, to be completed in early 2021, will provide supported...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton teenager denied bail over spate of burglaries

A Shepparton teenager faced court last week just three days after he was released on bail for a number of offences including theft, possession of cannabis and possessing a dangerous item.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

I was irresponsible and selfish: Cleary

Penrith star Nathan Cleary has opened up on the lessons learnt from the social distancing breaches that resulted in him being dealt a two-game NRL ban.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL’s road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport’s return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

League gladiator Arthur Summons dies at 84

Rugby league great Arthur Summons has died in Wagga Wagga at the age of 84.

AAP Newswire