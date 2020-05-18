Domestic Super comp appeals to Tah Gordon

NSW Waratahs halfback Jake Gordon is relishing the prospect of weekly battles between potential Wallabies aspirants in the mooted replacement Super Rugby competition.

The tournament had been suspended in mid-March after seven rounds due to the coronavirus pandemic with each country involved left to organise their own alternative competitions when the medical situation improved.

Rugby Australia is planning a replacement comp starting in early July featuring four Australian franchises plus the Western Force, who were cut from the tournament following the 2017 season .

Japan's Sunwolves may also participate, but the prospect of playing primarily against domestic opposition is one that appeals to Gordon, who made one Test appearance against Italy in 2018.

"It's very exciting," he told AAP.

"Every professional rugby player in Australia wants to play for the Wallabies. I think it's an awesome opportunity for guys who want to make that Test team to challenge yourself and push their case forward.

"You get to play Wallabies week-to-week now and I guess if you want to match yourself against the best Wallabies, what better time to play it?

"I can imagine the Wallabies staff will be looking at these games, looking for somebody to put their best foot forward."

The Waratahs returned to training last week, albeit without head coach Rob Penney.

He went back to New Zealand after the competition was suspended and returned to Sydney on Sunday.

Penney will spend two weeks in quarantine before rejoining the team at the start of June.

Given the social distancing restrictions and not being allowed to train as a complete unit yet, the Tahs have been resorting to some novel methods at training.

"Since we can't be within 1.5 metres of each other, we've been using the swimming noodles that you are in the pool with that keep you afloat," Gordon said.

'"We are are running around the park tagging each other with that, which has been quite funny."

The enforced break has had a positive spin-off for Gordon, who missed the Tahs' last two games before the hiatus with a grade one hamstring strain.

"In a very selfish way of looking at it, it has been a bit of a blessing," Gordon said.

"I obviously didn't hope for a pandemic like this to happen, but individually I was probably looking at missing quite a lot of games."