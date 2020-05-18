AAP Rugby

Montoya adds to Bulldogs’ backline woes

By AAP Newswire

Canterbury winger Marcelo Montoya - AAP

Canterbury winger Marcelo Montoya's wretched month has continued with the NRL flyer ruled out for up to 12 weeks with a hamstring tear.

Just weeks after being forced to move out of home under the game's biosecurity rules, given his mother works in aged care, Montoya was hurt at training last week.

Scans have confirmed a grade-two tear, meaning he will be sidelined for between eight to 12 weeks.

In the worst-case scenario, Montoya won't be available for the Bulldogs again until the final month of the regular season.

Montoya had already missed the opening two rounds of the season with a knee injury suffered midway through last year, which ultimately ended his 2019 season.

He had hoped to return when the Bulldogs' returned to action against Manly on May 30.

His latest setback comes as a significant blow to Canterbury's backline stocks.

They had already lost Jayden Okunbor before the season, with his contract deregistered by the NRL after the schoolgirl sex scandal.

The powerful winger has since launched an appeal against the ban, with the incident also costing back-rower Corey Harawera-Naera his contract.

Canterbury played Nick Meaney and Christian Crichton on the wing in their opening two losses of 2020, and will now almost certainly stick with the duo.

