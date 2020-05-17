AAP Rugby

Souths’ Walker being blackmailed: reports

By AAP Newswire

Cody Walker

1 of 1

South Sydney playmaker Cody Walker has reported an incident to NSW Police, claiming he is being blackmailed.

A number of media outlets reported that the NRL star went to police, saying he was asked for $20,000 to stop video footage of him kicking a man in the chest from going public.

The Rabbitohs have acknowledged an incident involving Walker from October 2019 in a statement, saying the NRL integrity unit has been advised about the issue.

"The South Sydney Rabbitohs are aware of an incident involving player Cody Walker which took place in northern New South Wales in October 2019," the club statement read.

"The NRL's integrity unit have been informed.

"At no stage has Cody Walker been the subject of a police enquiry in relation to this incident.

The Rabbitohs said that the enquiry had been instigated by Walker himself.

