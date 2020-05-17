Morgan uncertain of Cowboys NRL return

North Queensland captain Michael Morgan has revealed there is no set date for his NRL return from shoulder surgery as the Cowboys look to ditch their "boring" tag.

Morgan confirmed on Sunday that he could miss as many as the next four rounds after undergoing a minor operation during the coronavirus break.

"I am back running and doing weights and everything. At the moment it is feeling good (but) it is very slow to start with," Morgan told Nine's Sunday Footy Show.

"I will probably miss the first three, maybe four weeks. There is no real set date on it.

"If I can get back earlier I will try to do that - I will just see how it goes."

While his return may be up in the air, Morgan is certain North Queensland can silence critics who accuse them of playing one-dimensional football by adopting a more attacking game this season.

The Cowboys will resume the campaign with a 1-1 record and a new-look gameplan after a spot of soul searching.

"There was a fair bit (of time) spent in the pre-season in terms of the way we were looking at playing," Morgan said.

"I know there was criticism (that we played) a boring brand of footy and (were) not real expansive.

"In the first two games we were moving the ball a lot more than we would have in past years, especially from one side of the field to the other.

"That was something we didn't do too often.

"With guys like (centre) Esan Marsters coming in, with Scott Drinkwater and the way he is playing and Val (Valentine Holmes), we want to be able to do that."