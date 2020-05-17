Newcastle set to call Gosford NRL home

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien has embraced the likelihood of making Gosford the club's temporary home when the NRL season resumes on May 28.

The NRL last week released its fixtures for round three and four but are yet to reveal the locations of the games as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hamper planning.

It is understood the league is looking at centralising venues to minimise health risk and cost until government restrictions are eased.

Along with the Central Coast Stadium, Bankwest Stadium and Campbelltown Sports Stadium are believed to be already pencilled in as viable grounds.

Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville are also expected to host matches.

Gold Coast remain hopeful of remaining at the Cbus Super Stadium, although it is anticipated they will have to temporarily call Brisbane home.

In Sydney, Leichhardt Oval has been ruled out while the league is understood to be still exploring the possibility of games being played in Kogarah.

It remains unclear if AAMI Park in Melbourne will be used.

The Warriors, who are currently quarantining in Tamworth, are likely to join the Knights in staging their 'home' games in Gosford.

"It's as close to home as we can get," O'Brien said on The Sunday Footy Show.

"It's a short bus trip down the freeway. Fortunately we played a trial against the (Sydney) Roosters there this year and are really happy with the stadium.

"That'll do us for home for now."

Manly could be another club to move their games to the Central Coast, which has never previously hosted more than seven games in a single season.

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has already suggested the Raiders are likely to temporarily move their home games to Campbelltown.

The NRL are expected to announce the venues for rounds three and four in the next few days, and are hoping to reveal the rest of the fixtures later next week.

Games will be played behind closed doors until the government eases restrictions on mass gatherings.