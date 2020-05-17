AAP Rugby

League great Arthur Summons dies at 84

By AAP Newswire

Arthur Summons - AAP

1 of 1

Rugby league gladiator Arthur Summons has died at the age of 84.

The former Kangaroos captain and coach is famously immortalised in the iconic photo with rival captain Norm Provan that is depicted in the NRL premiership trophy.

Summons, who underwent major surgery in 2018 to remove cancer from his mouth, died on Saturday night.

A former rugby union player who played 10 Tests for the Wallabies, five eighth Summons switched codes and is listed as one of the best 100 rugby league players of the last century.

He played five seasons for Western Suburbs and was in the first Australian side to tour Great Britain, masking nine appearances for the Kangaroos bertween 1961-63.

After the last of Wests' three grand final losses to St George in 1963, he was photographed embracing towering rival forward Provan at a muddy SCG.

"Arthur epitomised everything that rugby league stands for - he was a talented player, a fierce competitor, a wonderful character and extremely popular with everyone," said ARLC chair Peter V'landys.

"His important to the game continued - and was immortalised - after his retirement as a player when he became the face of our premiership, along with Norm Provan, and he embraced the responsibility which came with that.

"Arthur's memory and legacy will live on in bronze for all of us to celebrate."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Select Queensland team for Tulloch Lodge

Trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott will have a smaller than usual presence in Brisbane this winter but they still plan to take a select team of horses.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hanseatic to stay on sprint path in spring

Multiple stakes-winning colt Hanseatic is likely to be targeted at sprint races during his spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Cartwright looking forward to Vic return

Apprentice Georgina Cartwright says the decision to base herself in Adelaide for the carnival was the right choice but she is looking forward to returning home.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Anti-vaxx NRL players not welcome in Qld

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says NRL players will only receive flu shot exemptions on medical grounds.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Titans deal with NRL anti-vaxxers drama

Gold Coast are preparing for the restart of the NRL without Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly as state governments vary in their anti-vaccination stances.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

I was irresponsible and selfish: Cleary

Penrith star Nathan Cleary has opened up on the lessons learnt from the social distancing breaches that resulted in him being dealt a two-game NRL ban.

AAP Newswire