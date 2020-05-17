AAP Rugby

Ruck rule makes for middle play: Cronk

By AAP Newswire

Former NRL playmaker Cooper Cronk - AAP

1 of 1

The NRL's new six-again rule will lead to more play through the middle and teams becoming less expansive, according to champion playmaker Cooper Cronk.

Cronk played halfback in the only match ever to feature the rule, as No.7 for the NRL All Stars back in 2012.

Several clubs are believed to have gone in search of footage from that match in recent days, since the NRL removed the penalty stoppage for ruck infringements.

And six-time premiership winner Cronk predicts the smart teams will send fast men through the middle to attack tiring forwards rather than playing wide.

"If you're coming out of your own end on a kick return, and you get (a six-again), there is no real need to be adventurous to get ground position," Cronk said on Fox League.

"Particularly if you get the added advantage of the six-again, why would you use the momentum you have created then go sideways?

"I would stay in the middle of the field and attack those big bodies.

"Get the likes of Jordan Rapana, James Tedesco and Tom Trbojevic (involved) who can use the football and be quick.

"They can get at the slower defenders who have had seven, eight or nine tackles to make."

Cronk also expected playmakers to get the ball on the advantage line more at first receiver and use quick play-the-balls rather than sit behind big forwards.

Ruck indiscretions were responsible for just 5.1 penalties per match in 2019.

But the NRL are hopeful more will be picked up under the new rule, with the repercussions of a penalty not weighing on the referee.

Only teams who recommit offences will be penalised or have players sin-binned.

That should create faster play-the-balls, which have traditionally become slower under one referee in Test football.

Meanwhile, Manly coach Des Hasler said he believed some teams would still attempt to attack around the edges despite the new rule.

"It probably depends on what coaches feel they have at their disposal and what way it is going to benefit their side.

"At the end of the day we shouldn't get hung up on it. It's there to protect and help the referee.

"I still think you will get to see some footy on the edges."

Latest articles

News

Register for your council flu vaccination

CAMPASPE Shire Council is asking residents age 5-64 to register their interest as council has a limited supply of flu vaccinations in stock.

Campaspe News
News

Police to interview pair who fled Rochester Elmore car crash

POLICE will soon interview two people who allegedly fled the scene of a car crash between Rochester and Elmore this morning. Acting Sergeant Kris Sutton of Campaspe Highway Patrol said about 6.40am, a dark blue Holden Commodore sedan, with false...

Ivy Jensen
News

Chelsea is back home and selling her jewels

ALTHOUGH the pandemic has sent her back under her family’s roof, Chelsea Macague has more time to follow her passion into the world of jewellery making.

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Anti-vaxx NRL players not welcome in Qld

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says NRL players will only receive flu shot exemptions on medical grounds.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Titans deal with NRL anti-vaxxers drama

Gold Coast are preparing for the restart of the NRL without Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly as state governments vary in their anti-vaccination stances.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

I was irresponsible and selfish: Cleary

Penrith star Nathan Cleary has opened up on the lessons learnt from the social distancing breaches that resulted in him being dealt a two-game NRL ban.

AAP Newswire