AAP Rugby

NZ Rugby backs October Test switch

By AAP Newswire

All Blacks - AAP

1 of 1

Southern hemisphere-hosted Tests in October can inject meaning into the international game and could even take place as soon as this year, New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson believes.

World Rugby's vision of an ongoing calendar featuring inter-hemisphere Tests in the south in October followed by clashes in the north in November gained further traction in a pivotal conference call on Thursday.

Working groups representing unions from both hemispheres emerged, favouring World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont's proposal for successive months of action at the end of every calendar year.

The October Tests would replace the traditional July fixtures in the south, something NZR chief executive Robinson believes would generate greater interest and free up other parts of the calendar.

"There's a real excitement about the possibility of the July series being moved to later in the year in October," Robinson told Newstalk ZB on Saturday.

"We think we can build a great narrative around the international calendar by virtue of doing that."

Robinson said the conference call revealed significant willingness to make key changes to the global calendar.

However, he wouldn't expand on reports in the UK that the Six Nations could be pushed back by a month to run during March and April, aligning itself with the southern hemisphere, which would reportedly operate its four-nation Rugby Championship concurrently - five months earlier than usual.

Robinson's immediate focus is this year, amidst a growing belief there will be Test rugby to look forward to.

NZR had held concerns the All Blacks wouldn't play in 2020 because of COVID-19, resulting in a worst-case financial hit for the organisation.

However, consultation work with Rugby Australia and the Pacific Islands is continuing, while Robinson won't rule out the possibility of playing the postponed home Tests against Wales and Scotland - originally scheduled for July - in October.

"We have to keep being patient as we move through Covid and understand what all the different options are," he said.

"We're really confident, all things being equal, that we can get some international rugby away near the end of the year."

Before then, NZR will launch Super Rugby Aotearoa in mid-June, involving its five franchise teams, and plans to stage its national provincial competition from September.

Latest articles

Sport

Stacked with talent at Jerilderie

Jerilderie will look to put aside a poor performance last season when they hit the courts in 2020.

Shepparton News
Sport

Dookie Thunder ready to rumble

Dookie United looks to be on the way back up the Kyabram District League table this season.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Dookie United netball keen to go one better

It may have a new coach at the helm, but Dookie United’s goals for the upcoming Kyabram District League season remain the same.

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Anti-vaxx NRL players not welcome in Qld

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says NRL players will only receive flu shot exemptions on medical grounds.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Titans deal with NRL anti-vaxxers drama

Gold Coast are preparing for the restart of the NRL without Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly as state governments vary in their anti-vaccination stances.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

I was irresponsible and selfish: Cleary

Penrith star Nathan Cleary has opened up on the lessons learnt from the social distancing breaches that resulted in him being dealt a two-game NRL ban.

AAP Newswire