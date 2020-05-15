AAP Rugby

Storm hopeful of home games in Melbourne

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Storm hope to play home games at AAMI Park

Melbourne Storm haven't given up hope of playing their round three NRL season relaunch at their home ground AAMI Park.

The Storm are slated to play NRL grand finalists Canberra in a night match on Saturday May 30, with all games expected to be played in Sydney or Queensland.

However the match is scheduled as a home fixture for the Storm and they will be pushing for it to be played behind closed doors in Melbourne.

Melbourne say they aren't expecting a final decision on the venue for the match from the NRL until mid next week.

"We're hopeful we can play at AAMI Park,' Storm football manager Frank Ponissi told AAP.

"With TBA against the game we hope there's a bit of light and we're a chance but the NRL has asked for everyone's patience and we're OK with that.

"We were more concerned about when we were playing rather than who and where so we could start planning our schedule for that."

Their round four match against South Sydney is also a "home" game.

The Storm initially expected to start the rebooted season with a series of away games and pick up more home matches in the back end of the season when they could definitely be played in Melbourne.

The easing of tight restrictions by the Victorian government means games in Melbourne are now a possibility.

