Thumb won’t keep Townsend from Sharks game

Cronulla halfback Chad Townsend has been able to train with his broken thumb giving coach John Morris confidence he will have a full roster of players available for their round three NRL clash with Wests Tigers.

Townsend dislocated and fractured this thumb on Monday but Morris said he'd been able to get back into training wearing a guard and is on track for their afternoon match on Saturday May 30.

"He got it caught up in a teammate's shirt and dislocated the end of his thumb and it's a small little fracture at the top of his thumb," Morris said.

"He did full training with a guard, which was getting in the way a bit, but he was able to get out there and do most of the session.

"It's not ideal timing but it's not enough to miss any games so that's good news."

Morris also believed injured trio Matt Moylan (calf), Josh Dugan (knee) and Bronson Xerri (shoulder), who missed the opening fortnight of the competition in March, would also be available.

He rated Xerri as a "definite starter" and said Moylan was almost back into full training after a string of troublesome soft tissue injuries while Dugan was doing modified training.

Morris joked he was "losing sleep" over who would make up his match-day 17 but acknowledged it was a good problem to have.

He said the departure of veteran centre Josh Morris to Sydney Roosters after round two had opened up some wriggle room.

"The thing is that we're going to have 18 back-to-back games hopefully through to the finals so we're clearly going to need some depth along the way," he said.

"I haven't quite worked it out yet but I've got a plan in my head of how it's going to go."