AAP Rugby

NRL should restart competition: Pay

By AAP Newswire

Dean Pay - AAP

1 of 1

Canterbury coach Dean Pay is the latest to hit out at the NRL's decision to revert to one referee, saying all teams should restart the season on zero points because it is now a different competition.

Pay's criticism comes after the league this week controversially opted to revert to one referee and introduce a six-again call for ruck infringements.

The rule-change will be hastily introduced when the season resumes on May 28, kickstarting a competition reduced to 20 rounds because of the coronavirus.

"We're back to a 20-round competition, we've gone from two refs to one ref now. And then we've had a major rule change in that as well," Pay said on Friday.

"For us, for me, it certainly looks like a different competition from the one that we started with at the start of the year.

"I can't see why we can't have every team back starting from zero points."

St George Illawarra counterpart Paul McGregor questioned the timing of the decision, as well as possible loopholes around the rule.

Referees will restart the tackle count for a ruck infringement, and will have the discretion to award a penalty for multiple indiscretions.

It is likely to lead to the eradication of the penalty goal, as well as teams earning the opportunity to kick downfield following a penalty.

McGregor believes the radical change will benefit his team, who ranked equal-third best in penalties conceded in 2019.

"Selfishly, if I look at the Dragons, we give the least amount of penalties away in holding people down," McGregor said.

"We've got two really experienced nines in (Issac Luke) and (Cameron McInnes) that can take advantage of the six-to-go.

"And we've got a mobile footy team that can defend it.

"For us, it's good. For the game right now, I'm not sure the timing's right. We've got to get on with it and make it work."

Latest articles

News

Helping each other in time of need

Party Pack + Wrap is helping Bronte’s Gourmet Cafe continue to sell its delicious food and drinks during the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying takeaway containers. It is the epitome of a local community supporting each other, which is especially...

Olivia Duffey
News

New arrival

Lola Rose Keane Lola Rose Keane is the name former Deniliquin resident Paddy Keane and his partner Lucy Bee have chosen for their first child. She was born at 1.44am on Wednesday, April 15 at Sunshine Hospital in Melbourne, weighing 2.4kg. Lola is...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Mathoura Diary: Community says goodbye to Jo

● ● ●

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Anti-vaxx NRL players not welcome in Qld

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says NRL players will only receive flu shot exemptions on medical grounds.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Titans deal with NRL anti-vaxxers drama

Gold Coast are preparing for the restart of the NRL without Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly as state governments vary in their anti-vaccination stances.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

I was irresponsible and selfish: Cleary

Penrith star Nathan Cleary has opened up on the lessons learnt from the social distancing breaches that resulted in him being dealt a two-game NRL ban.

AAP Newswire