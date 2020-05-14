AAP Rugby

Doueihi wins NRL race for Tigers No.1 spot

By AAP Newswire

West Tigers back Adam Doueihi - AAP

Adam Doueihi started his Wests Tigers career in the centres but coach Michael Maguire is ready to see what he's made of at fullback when the NRL season resumes.

The 21-year-old signed a four-year-deal with the Tigers before the season started, but was pushed to the centres in favour of Corey Thompson for the first two rounds.

However, after alternating the pair at fullback, Maguire said he is ready to see what Doueihi brings to the role full-time.

"I'm looking to go towards Adam, Corey has done a great job for us but Adam has really pushed his way into that position as well," Maguire said.

"It's still open but in saying that I want to see where Adam can take us as a fullback.

"That's part of the reason I signed him.

"He's so competitive, he slips on the wing there if we need be so it gives me some good options moving forward."

The move would likely push the versatile Thompson to the wing, with skipper Moses Mbye set to return from a knee issue and resume his place in the centres.

Meanwhile, utility Josh Reynolds continues to be linked to a return to Canterbury this season.

It's believed Reynolds and his management are holding talks with the Bulldogs to bring the cult hero home as the Tigers prepare to play Harry Grant behind the ruck.

Reynolds is on a contract worth around $750,000 per year but is likely to be benched when the season returns with no fixed starting position in the Tigers team.

"He's here at the moment and that's all I care about," Maguire said.

"Those sorts of things progress at some stages in players careers but my focus for all of my players is we need to be ready to go.

"We've got a lot in our game that we need to improve on.

"Josh to his credit has trained extremely hard and he still is.

"There's not a lot of chatter around it to be honest, those things are a part of our game and we've got to get on with it."

