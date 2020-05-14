AAP Rugby

Titans’ Kelly clear for NRL after flu shot

By AAP Newswire

Brian Kelly - AAP

Brian Kelly is free to return to Gold Coast training after receiving the flu shot but his NRL teammate Bryce Cartwright is yet to confirm if he'll do the same as a club-imposed deadline looms.

The pair were given until Thursday to inform the Titans if they would accept a formal request to take the needle in response to the Queensland government's strict no jab, no play stance.

Cartwright, whose partner and children are not vaccinated, risks being stood down without pay if he fails to adhere to the Titans' directive.

He is understood to be one of just seven players yet to take the shot on non-medical grounds.

Canberra trio Josh Papalii, Joe Tapine and Sia Soliola, Manly's Dylan Walker and Addin Fonua-Blake and Canterbury's Sione Katoa are the others who would be impacted by the policy.

The NRL is scheduled to restart on May 28, more than two months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just want to get back into training with the boys and ripping in aye, before the season starts back on May 28," Kelly said as he made his way to the Titans' training field on Thursday.

"Just gotta get back in there and rip in"

Cartwright is reportedly facing a $450,000 salary hit if he maintains his stance and refuses the vaccination.

Gold Coast, Brisbane and North Queensland are hopeful the policy won't stop NRL games being played at their home ground when the draw is released.

