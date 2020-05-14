AAP Rugby

Don’t bow to NRL minority: Seibold

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold says the NRL can't bow to the minority and force Queensland's teams to play in NSW because of the strict no jab, no play policy being enforced by the Sunshine State's government.

The NRL is due to restart in two weeks but the draw is yet to be released, with the refusal by a handful of players to take the flu shot proving an extra hurdle.

Seibold said it would be unfair to shift an entire competition around a minority.

NRL players in states other than Queensland have signed a waiver that allows them to train and play without having the flu shot.

But, in a claim substantiated by home affairs minister Peter Dutton on Thursday, the Queensland chief health officer maintained it had never approved of the waiver option and that professional athletes must have the shot to train or play north of the Tweed.

Gold Coast's Brian Kelly received his shot on Thursday, leaving teammate Bryce Cartwright, Canberra trio Josh Papalii, Joe Tapine and Sia Soliola, Manly's Dylan Walker and Addin Fonua-Blake and Canterbury's Sione Katoa as those who would be impacted by the policy.

While Seibold said he had no issues with their individual decisions, he said the NRL shouldn't feel obliged to accommodate them by removing Queensland from its scheduling.

"If we're going to cater for the minority then we're kidding ourselves really," he said.

"If we're having to go to Sydney because seven players from a couple of teams haven't got the jab, I think that'd be quite unfair.

"It's like going to the pub; you don't like paying $10 for a schooner, do you?

"But if you want company and connection with mates and to put a bet on and listen to the music you pay $10 at the pub.

"Otherwise you can pay $2.50 and drink Hahn Super Drys at home.

"If you want to play footy get the jab, if you don't want to play footy stay at home."

Seibold has been impressed with his squad's fitness, asserting that they would be ready to play if asked next week.

But he said the lack of an NRL draw was problematic because he liked to give players clarity on when they would be training.

"I'm patient to the fact it's a bizarre time, but I do like clarity and the sooner we get the draw the better," he said.

Latest articles

News

Australia holds firm against Chinese boycott threats

“Maybe the ordinary people will say ‘Why should we drink Australian wine? Eat Australian beef?’,“ he told The Australian Financial Review

Country News
News

Farmers fight windfarm plan

DAIRY FARMER angst is growing over plans for a giant wind farm in south-west Victoria. Farmers have joined a Moyne Shire Hexham wind farm community engagement committee and will argue that prime farming land should be kept for farming purposes...

Dairy News
News

Virus will impact global agricultural trade

A new report shows third-wave coronavirus impacts are likely to hit Australia’s agriculture sector. The report, released on April 23, highlighted the spread of the virus would have an effect on Australia’s trade. The International Monetary Fund has...

Country News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Anti-vaxx NRL players not welcome in Qld

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says NRL players will only receive flu shot exemptions on medical grounds.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Saracens players sorry for lockdown breach

Five Saracens players, including England international Billy Vunipola, have apologised after they were pictured breaking social distancing rules.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

I was irresponsible and selfish: Cleary

Penrith star Nathan Cleary has opened up on the lessons learnt from the social distancing breaches that resulted in him being dealt a two-game NRL ban.

AAP Newswire