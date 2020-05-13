Dragons duo overcoming arm injuries

AAP Rugby

St George Illawarra winger Jordan Pereira has revealed the arm he injured last season will likely never be back to 100 per cent but he's confident it won't limit his game.

The 27-year-old suffered a freak accident while crossing for a try in a Canterbury Cup match last July, damaging nerves which run from the neck.

There were initial fears he could lose his arm or its functionality, with Pereira grateful it had recovered enough for him to play again.

He started in both of the Dragons' matches this NRL season before competition was halted.

"I don't know if it's ever going to be 100 per cent - it's not as strong as it used to be and I really notice it in the gym with my weights training," Pereira said on Wednesday.

"But on the field I only hold the ball with that hand and it's strong enough to do that so it's fine and defensively I don't really notice it on the field, just in the gym."

He's not the only Dragon who is overcoming arm issues with veteran forward Korbin Sims set to make a comeback from a third broken arm.

After initially breaking an arm in 2017 while at Brisbane, Sims fractured a forearm with the Dragons last April and then re-broke it in the Nines in February.

Sims said he would be ready for the Dragons next match after testing it this week during contact training.

He said he would be wearing guards on both arms at training and in games and would also change his ball-carrying technique.

"I will have to tweak my style and technique a little bit to start the season and throughout the rest of my career," the 28-year-old said.

"I'll get around to that in the next couple of sessions - what feels right and wrong and making sure the guards are in the right spot but that's not going to change the spirit that I play with.

"I will stay play as hard as I possibly can but just make some tweaks in the way I carry the ball and conduct myself on the field."

