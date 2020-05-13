AAP Rugby

Mitchell to remain Souths’ No.1 in NRL

By AAP Newswire

Latrell Mitchell - AAP

1 of 1

South Sydney will persist with Latrell Mitchell at fullback when the NRL resumes with the star recruit to stay put despite the absence of James Roberts.

Souths players maintained their support of Roberts on Wednesday after the NSW State of Origin centre checked himself into a rehabilitation facility for personal reasons.

Hooker Damien Cook lauded Roberts' efforts to reach out for help and hoped he would take whatever time required before returning to football.

His absence has posed questions around the make-up of the Rabbitohs' backline.

There had been some thought that Mitchell could revert to centre, where he won two premierships at the Sydney Roosters, to fill Roberts' usual role.

That would allow Alex Johnston to play fullback, after the regular Rabbitohs custodian from previous years started the season on the bench.

But Mitchell has continued to train at the back and Cook indicated he would stay at No.1 when the season resumes on May 28.

"From what I have seen this week Latrell will be doing all the stuff at fullback," Cook said.

"That's where he will be.

"I really believe he's going to be a great fullback for us."

Mitchell has been eased into the No.1 role at Souths, who are aware he is going to take time to adapt.

The 22-year-old made just 10 runs in the first two games of the season and is yet to break the line.

But coach Wayne Bennett has often pointed at how he turned Darren Lockyer from one of the game's elite fullbacks to its best five-eighth at Brisbane.

Souths' other option is to move Johnston onto the wing, with Dane Gagai to shift to the centres for Roberts if he isn't back for the season resumption.

Cook said the Rabbitohs were willing to give Roberts as long as required with many people struggling with a lack of routine and structure during the COVID-19 shutdown.

"I'm very proud of James on what he has done," Cook said.

"He realised the situation he was in and reached out for help.

"As a mate, I am not too worried about James Roberts the football player at the moment.

"He can take all the time he needs and once he comes back he will be welcome with open arms."

Latest articles

Sport

Tennis - singles, doubles and small coaching groups back on the agenda

Tennis players across the region — and indeed Victoria — are rejoicing this week after the easing of some coronavirus restrictions. With up to 10 people now allowed to gather outside, tennis in small numbers is back on the agenda for...

Tyler Maher
Sport

E-Series - Jacobson charging up the championship table

Jacobson sits eighth on the overall championship table for Matt Stone Racing after finding his way on to the podium for the first time last round, enjoying a tweak to the racing format - as he forecast ahead of the battle

Tyler Maher
Sport

Local golf courses prepare for return to the sport today

After weeks of indoor putting and chipping in the garage, avid golfers across the Goulburn Valley will make their return to the fairways today. Golfers rejoiced when the Andrews Government eased restrictions on Monday, allowing a maximum of 10...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Marshall open to taking Smith’s NRL throne

Even before the coronavirus reduced this year’s competition by five rounds, Benji Marshall was considering extending his career into a 19th NRL season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Saracens players sorry for lockdown breach

Five Saracens players, including England international Billy Vunipola, have apologised after they were pictured breaking social distancing rules.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

I was irresponsible and selfish: Cleary

Penrith star Nathan Cleary has opened up on the lessons learnt from the social distancing breaches that resulted in him being dealt a two-game NRL ban.

AAP Newswire