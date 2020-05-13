AAP Rugby

Tonumaipea the Titans' saviour at centre

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast Titans back Young Tonumaipea

Young Tonumaipea can go from a Mormon mission in Germany to the Gold Coast's saviour in the centres amid the club's vaccination dramas, according to captain Ryan James.

Tonumaipea has returned to training at the Titans two years after his last game in Melbourne, with James declaring the Samoan international hasn't missed a beat.

And his timing couldn't be better.

English centre Kallum Watkins has left the club to return home and look after his father, leaving the team in the second year of his deal.

Watkins' centre partner from round two Brian Kelly also remains stood down, after refusing to have the coronavirus-related flu jab.

Both he and Bryce Cartwright have until Thursday to accept the club's request to be immunised, or else they will be ruled out until the Queensland government lifts COVID-19 restrictions.

Kelly's stance means Tonumaipea, who scored 12 tries in 43 games for Melbourne between 2014 and 2017, will likely partner Tyrone Peachey when the NRL resumes on May 28.

"Young has been awesome," James said.

"He looks like he hasn't missed a game of footy. His talk is unbelievable. It looks like it is still ingrained in him two years on.

"Even though he hasn't played footy for two years, he looks like he has just fit straight back in. His fitness is unbelievable,

"Once he gets a shot this year he will really take the chance. He was a great player before he went on his mission, so I assume he will still be a great player now."

Tonumaipea, 27, was the fittest of the backs in early fitness tests on return from the virus, after only being signed by the club this month.

In further good news for the Titans, forward Keegan Hipgrave has been cleared by medical staff to return from concussion issues.

Meanwhile, James did concede the loss of Watkins would be a blow to the team although he'd struggled to find his best form in the NRL.

"It was sad to see him go because he was training so well in the off-season and was looking silky at centre," James said.

"I thought it was definitely going to be a great year for him. He gave up going away on that England tour to give us a full pre-season and definitely did that."

