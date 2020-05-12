Brumbies’ McKellar no fan of round robin

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar thinks a play-off series is the sensible way to conclude a modified Super Rugby competition.

His men resumed training on Tuesday after nearly seven weeks in limbo while the code dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, financial concerns and boardroom turbulence that resulted in Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle's exit.

It halted the Brumbies' momentum after a 5-1 start that had them sitting second overall on the Super Rugby ladder.

Rugby Australia is aiming for a July 4 return for a 10-12 week tournament that would feature all four Australian clubs and possibly the Western Force and Japan's Sunwolves.

New Zealand Rugby this week announced a round-robin tournament with no finals series, but McKellar hopes RA will go the other way.

"If it is the competition we think it's going to be, you're still playing roughly 10 games I would imagine, a finals series is always a good way to finish your competition," he said.

"I'm never a huge fan of first past the post I think it's always good for supporters, fans and everyone involved to have that grand final or that final occasion.

"I think it's good for players as well, for their own development, putting them in a more pressured situation so I'd like to see a grand final at GIO if we can get crowds back but we'll see how we go."

Toni Pulu (shoulder) and Blake Enever (leg) are both recovering from injuries while Jahrome Brown remains in self-isolation after returning from New Zealand and will rejoin the squad shortly.

The Waratahs were also due to return to training on Tuesday while the Rebels are set to return to training next Monday. The Queensland Reds are awaiting state government approval.