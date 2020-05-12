AAP Rugby

Brumbies’ McKellar no fan of round robin

By AAP Newswire

Dan McKellar - AAP

1 of 1

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar thinks a play-off series is the sensible way to conclude a modified Super Rugby competition.

His men resumed training on Tuesday after nearly seven weeks in limbo while the code dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, financial concerns and boardroom turbulence that resulted in Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle's exit.

It halted the Brumbies' momentum after a 5-1 start that had them sitting second overall on the Super Rugby ladder.

Rugby Australia is aiming for a July 4 return for a 10-12 week tournament that would feature all four Australian clubs and possibly the Western Force and Japan's Sunwolves.

New Zealand Rugby this week announced a round-robin tournament with no finals series, but McKellar hopes RA will go the other way.

"If it is the competition we think it's going to be, you're still playing roughly 10 games I would imagine, a finals series is always a good way to finish your competition," he said.

"I'm never a huge fan of first past the post I think it's always good for supporters, fans and everyone involved to have that grand final or that final occasion.

"I think it's good for players as well, for their own development, putting them in a more pressured situation so I'd like to see a grand final at GIO if we can get crowds back but we'll see how we go."

Toni Pulu (shoulder) and Blake Enever (leg) are both recovering from injuries while Jahrome Brown remains in self-isolation after returning from New Zealand and will rejoin the squad shortly.

The Waratahs were also due to return to training on Tuesday while the Rebels are set to return to training next Monday. The Queensland Reds are awaiting state government approval.

Latest articles

Tennis

Pique pessimistic Davis Cup will go ahead

Footballer Gerard Pique, whose company Kosmos runs the Davis Cup, has cast doubt over the tennis tournament going ahead in Madrid this year.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Pessimism about Davis Cup this year

Slated for November in Madrid, the Davis Cup is in doubt because of COVID-19 and the feeling it would struggle without crowds.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Pandemic has Barty savouring time as No.1

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty continues to prove one of Australia’s most gifted sporting all-rounders, slashing her golf handicap from 10 to five during COVID-19.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Saracens players sorry for lockdown breach

Five Saracens players, including England international Billy Vunipola, have apologised after they were pictured breaking social distancing rules.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

No more NRL rest for Roosters’ Cordner

Sydney Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner doesn’t want to be rested from any more games for the rest of the 2020 NRL season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Marshall open to taking Smith’s NRL throne

Even before the coronavirus reduced this year’s competition by five rounds, Benji Marshall was considering extending his career into a 19th NRL season.

AAP Newswire