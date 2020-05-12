AAP Rugby

Souths star Roberts back in rehab clinic

By AAP Newswire

James Roberts - AAP

The immediate NRL future of South Sydney star James Roberts is under a cloud after he checked himself back into a rehabilitation clinic.

The Rabbitohs confirmed on Tuesday the NSW State of Origin centre had entered rehabilitation for a third time.

Souths said the visit was "to undergo treatment to assist with and support his health", with the matter not believed to centre around alcohol.

Long considered one of the most exciting prospects in the game, Roberts first entered a rehab facility in Thailand in 2016 shortly after joining Brisbane.

He then returned to one in the same country two years ago, as he battled a number of personal issues.

Roberts is believed to have made his most recent visit two weeks ago, after consulting Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett.

Bennett has long been a close ally of Roberts, after the pacy centre moved from the Broncos to reunite with him at South Sydney last year.

He scored just one try in 12 games for Souths last season, but looked to be in better form in the opening two games of the season.

The Rabbitohs are expected to play in the first game back from the coronavirus hiatus against arch-rivals the Sydney Roosters on May 28.

Souths requested Roberts' privacy be respected during the visit and did not say when he could possibly return.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

