Rookie shapes as Penrith’s halves answer

Penrith could be forced to turn to rookie half Matt Burton when the NRL resumes as they consider how to fill the boots of star playmaker Nathan Cleary.

Cleary is facing a two-game ban from the NRL for being "untruthful" in dealings with the integrity unit during their investigation into social distancing breaches.

He has until the end of the week to respond, but unless he can overturn the suspension and a $30,000 fine he leaves a big hole in the halves.

The suspension comes as a serious blow to the Panthers, given Cleary had been in a rich vein of form as he helped Penrith to their two season-opening wins.

Complicating the matter further is that Tyrone May has also been caught up in the incident and been served with an additional two-match ban.

Already suspended for the opening four rounds of the year, May would have been the likely choice to step into the halves next to Jerome Luai if he was available.

But his absence means coach Ivan Cleary must now settle on an inexperienced combination for two matches as he searches for someone to partner Luai.

Burton would be the natural front runner.

He debuted at five-eighth for Penrith last August, setting up a try in his only game alongside Nathan Cleary as the Panthers claimed a 26-20 victory over Cronulla.

The Dubbo junior began last season in Jersey Flegg before rising to the senior ranks, and was man of the match in NSW's under-20s State of Origin win over Queensland.

The Panthers' only other real option outside of playing a utility at No.6 is former Junior Kiwis half Dean Blore.

However, the 21-year-old is yet to make his NRL debut and suffered a serious shoulder injury at the end of last year while playing for Samoa that ruined his pre-season.