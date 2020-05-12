AAP Rugby

Fit Smith leads Storm back to Melbourne

By AAP Newswire

Cameron Smith - AAP

1 of 1

A fit Cameron Smith will lead the Storm troops back at AAMI Park on Thursday after making his return to NRL training.

The veteran captain joined his team in Albury for the first time since the coronavirus-enforced competition shutdown, given permission to remain in Melbourne for their opening week to help school his three children.

Smith's stint in their NSW base is short-lived with the Storm heading back to Melbourne on Tuesday afternoon after being granted permission by the Victorian government to resume contact training this week.

They will be back on deck at their Melbourne headquarters from Thursday morning, ramping up preparations for the May 28 re-start.

Storm football manager Frank Ponissi said Smith had trained solo while still in Melbourne and on his first hit-out had blended in seamlessly with his teammates.

Melbourne had their first taste of contact training, with 13 players on 13.

"He looks really well - he's obviously done a lot of work as well as being a home-school teacher," Ponissi said.

"He's in fantastic nick and we know how well he played in the first two games so a couple of weeks under his belt and he will be ready for round three."

Ponissi said the club was sad to leave Albury despite opposition to them using council-managed grounds by local government.

But he said they were looking forward to settling in at home.

The club had to make preparations for their arrival, including setting up new entrances and exits for players, splitting their dressing room in two and changing meeting rooms to accommodate social distancing.

Latest articles

News

Sign salute for nurses, carers and mums

Nurses and care staff at Shepparton’s Menarock Life on Pine Rd celebrated mothers, carers and nurses with special messages ahead of today’s International Nurses Day

John Lewis
News

Search for Mother’s Day gift leads to a snake bite

What started as a search for a Mother’s Day gift ended in a snake bite for Kialla’s Therese Nicholson last week. Mrs Nicholson, who makes floral arrangements as a hobby, was driving in Shepparton on Thursday when she saw blue gum foliage on the side...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Ambulance call-outs drop in light of pandemic

The region’s Ambulance Victoria director is urging residents not to be afraid to call Triple Zero (000) in an emergency. Ambulance Victoria experienced a significant drop in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambulance Victoria Hume Regional...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Saracens players sorry for lockdown breach

Five Saracens players, including England international Billy Vunipola, have apologised after they were pictured breaking social distancing rules.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

No more NRL rest for Roosters’ Cordner

Sydney Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner doesn’t want to be rested from any more games for the rest of the 2020 NRL season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Titans offer flyer Tonumaipea special deal

Gold Coast Titans have signed ex-Melbourne flyer Young Tonumaipea on a train-and-trial deal for the rest of the NRL season.

AAP Newswire