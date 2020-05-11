AAP Rugby

Leichhardt advantage can favour Tigers

By AAP Newswire

Luke Brooks - AAP

1 of 1

Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks believes his side can still gain a home ground advantage out of Leichhardt even without fans jam-packed onto the famous hill.

The suburban ground is believed to be one of a small number of Sydney venues being considered by the NRL for the early rounds of the resumed season.

The NRL is expected to favour smaller grounds for shut-out games if they go away from a home-and-away structure.

Leichhardt is a favourite for broadcasters, while its close proximity to the city and iconic hill make it a likely pick.

All venues are expected to be looked at for biosecurity purposes this week, with another Tigers home ground at Bankwest Stadium and Kogarah also likely options for Sydney clubs.

And if Leichhardt is used, Brooks believes that could benefit the Tigers given he knows the slant to both sides from the middle, as well as at the Mary St end of the ground.

"I think it does a bit (help). We know the ground very well and have played there a fair bit," Brooks said.

"Leichhardt is a little different. It's a bit hilly and you know where the ball will sit up and roll a bit more. That can be an advantage as well.

"Hopefully there are more games there because it will help us."

The Tigers' record at Leichhardt is the best of any of their home grounds, having won 47 of 82 games there since their merger in 2000.

In recent years it is not as strong, having won just two of their past six and eight of their past 21 since the start of 2015.

Meanwhile Brooks and captain Moses Mbye are expected to be fit for the NRL's return on May 28, regardless of who and where the Tigers play.

Mbye missed the opening two rounds of the season with a knee injury, while Brooks was absent with a calf complaint.

"Covid was pretty timely for me," Mbye said.

"I was injured so I didn't have to miss many games because of the break.

"I'm certainly looking forward to playing some footy,

"It's going really well. I had a really long time to get my rehab right and I was fortunate enough to have access to the physio."

Latest articles

News

New lawn section at Shepparton Public Cemetery

Shepparton Cemetery has opened a new non-denominational lawn section which will accommodate an estimated 600 additional graves. Shepparton Cemetery secretary to the Trust Joanne Crowe said the new lawn was ready to host burials for the public, but...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Birthday donation for Shepparton FoodLink

When you’re 12 years old, birthdays are about soccer with your mates, a big party, perhaps some loud music and dancing and loads of presents. But for Venuja Atukorala, his 12th birthday on Friday was a bit different.

John Lewis
News

Shepparton’s Wes and Ethel Manton celebrate 65 years of marriage

Shepparton’s Wesley and Ethel Manton have been partners in business and in life so it makes sense their connection goes beyond just love. On Thursday the couple, who were dairy farmers in Stanhope, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary without...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Saracens players sorry for lockdown breach

Five Saracens players, including England international Billy Vunipola, have apologised after they were pictured breaking social distancing rules.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

No more NRL rest for Roosters’ Cordner

Sydney Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner doesn’t want to be rested from any more games for the rest of the 2020 NRL season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Titans offer flyer Tonumaipea special deal

Gold Coast Titans have signed ex-Melbourne flyer Young Tonumaipea on a train-and-trial deal for the rest of the NRL season.

AAP Newswire