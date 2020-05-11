AAP Rugby

Timing of proposed NRL ruck change queried

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook

Justin Holbrook claims NRL coaches have enough on their plate already as players joined the push for the league to wait until next season to change its ruck policy.

Holbrook's Gold Coast joined the rest of the NRL in returning to contact training on Monday, as the game continues to plan its way out of the coronavirus.

Along with the proposed return to to one referee, the NRL is considering introducing an automatic six-again call for ruck infringements rather than stopping for a penalty.

The move would speed up play amid fears one referee could result in more wrestle, and also act as a deterrent for teams giving away penalties on their own line to reset defensively.

The ARL Commission is expected to make a decision this week on the change but it is likely to be met with opposition.

Holbrook became the latest to question the move, warning teams and coaches needed more than two weeks to adjust.

"We have had so much time off to think about things," he said.

"There have been a lot of great ideas put forward in terms of how we want to play in future.

"We don't want to make too many changes to rules.

"We have got enough to worry about getting them fit and strong without trying to think about new rules.

"If we had a full pre-season to implement those things that would be great."

The potential rule change was expected to be discussed at a meeting of NRL officials with high-profile coaches Trent Robinson and Michael Maguire late on Monday.

The NRL's head of football Graham Annesley, Project Apollo chief Wayne Pearce and referees representatives were also expected to be in attendance.

They will then pass any recommendations onto the commission for their ultimate decision, with ARLC boss Peter V'landys known to be a proponent of the changes.

"I think they (the committee) will be mindful of changing the rules mid-season going into round three," Wests Tigers captain Moses Mbye said.

"As far as rule changes go they work at the end of the year going into next season."

However, Tigers halfback Luke Brooks backed a move to stop "frustrating" penalties while on the opposition line.

But he feared the ruck could be slow when working the ball out of a team's own half early in the set, with no ability to kick for touch.

Warriors forward Lachlan Burr also lamented the lack of a rest it could offer big men.

