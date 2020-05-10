AAP Rugby

NRL poised to seal 7-year broadcast deal

By AAP Newswire

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys - AAP

1 of 1

The NRL expects to sign off on one of the longest broadcast deals in Australian sport within days, reportedly set to net the cash-strapped organisation close to $2.3 billion.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'Landys has told News Corp that his aim is to reach an agreement on a seven-year deal with Nine and Foxtel by Friday.

The revamped contract would cover the remaining three years of the NRL's existing deal - which is $1.8 billion for 2018-2022 - plus a four-season extension until the end of 2026.

"Both partners have acted in great faith and I believe we're very close... The loyalty factor has been important because you want to look after your partners who have been with the game for a long time," V'landys said.

The renegotiated deal would secure the NRL's long-term financial viability and should guarantee the future of all 16 clubs, amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis.

The annual payments would include a discounted rate for 2020 due to the shortened 20-round regular-season campaign, which is planned to restart without fans on May 28.

The developments are a huge boost for the NRL after Nine CEO Hugh Marks recently declared it wasn't a "given" that rugby league was a part of the network's future.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton’s Patricia Moran celebrates 80th birthday via Zoom

Due to social distancing and travel restrictions, a large party planned for Patricia Moran’s 80th birthday at the Peppermill Inn on May 6 had to be cancelled. Family and friends were set to travel from far and wide — including from overseas...

Charmayne Allison
News

Kyabram District Health Service staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Kyabram District Health Service has tested positive for COVID-19. KDHS confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Kyabram District Health Service (KDHS) has been advised that a staff member has tested positive to Covid...

Shepparton News
News

A Kialla mum’s miracle Mother’s Day

Five years after Kathryn Hauwert started trying for a baby with husband Jake, she is celebrating her first Mother’s Day. On February 11, the proud parents welcomed Theo into the world — but the journey to motherhood had been a roller coaster...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Storm still waiting on NSW govt clearance

Melbourne are still waiting on approval from the NSW government to relocate their NRL training base across the border, with biosecurity measures an issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Saracens players sorry for lockdown breach

Five Saracens players, including England international Billy Vunipola, have apologised after they were pictured breaking social distancing rules.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

No more NRL rest for Roosters’ Cordner

Sydney Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner doesn’t want to be rested from any more games for the rest of the 2020 NRL season.

AAP Newswire