AAP Rugby

Warriors extend Tamworth lockdown stay

By AAP Newswire

Nathaniel Roache - AAP

1 of 1

The Warriors have chosen to re-start their two-week quarantine in Tamworth after welcoming hooker Nathaniel Roache into the squad.

A Warriors spokesman confirmed to AAP that the process began again on Thursday night when Roache arrived at the team hotel, having been forced to miss the original trans-Tasman flight last Sunday.

It means the bulk of the squad will spend a total of 18 days at their Tamworth lockdown accommodation and training precinct, and they will now depart for their Gosford base on March 21 - a week out from the competition's planned resumption.

A decision to welcome Roache was made on Thursday afternoon after he landed in Sydney from Auckland.

The hooker was set to undergo self-isolation in a government facility for a fortnight but the Warriors leadership group decided he should instead join the team.

The Warriors have been impressed by the high standard of the facilities and training venue of Scully Park, which neighbours a hotel that they have all to themselves.

Assistant coach Tony Iro said Roache's wellbeing played a big part in the decision.

"The team was quite happy to do that. Firstly because it gives Nathaniel the opportunity not to be in isolation by himself," Iro told Newstalk ZB.

"We're very happy to stay here an extra four days given the security of the players, given the facilities and how we want to keep as safe as possible.

"We feel really privileged in the current climate that we've got access to a place that keeps us safe, keeps people around us safe and gives us the best opportunity to prepare.

"I honestly feel like we're probably one of the safest groups of people in Australasia."

Roache has undergone NRL biosecurity protocols and will be eased into the training process, which the rest of the squad began on Tuesday.

Roache missed the original flight as a precaution after showing flu-like symptoms on their morning of their departure.

It means outside back David Fusitu'a is the only Warriors squad member not in Tamworth, having asked to remain in Auckland for personal reasons.

Fusitu'a isn't expected to travel for about a week, meaning he'll undergo self-isolation and will miss at least the first game, and potentially more depending on his fitness.

Latest articles

News

A pie with a twist

A chicken Twisties pie has been created by the Finley Bakery after Echuca radio announcer Jordan Leovic made the wild suggestion last week. After seeing the advertisement for suggestions in the Southern Riverina News, Mr Leovic called bakery owner...

Daniel Hughes
News

Time to socialise

Children around the Southern Riverina were quick to take advantage of the relaxed social restrictions which started last Friday. Slepovers were back on the agenda after relaxed rules in NSW allowed visitation to other households. The social activity...

Daniel Hughes
News

Still worth celebrating

While 2020 is throwing up its challenges, in many ways it is special for Finley’s Vicki Smith and Helen Armstrong. For both it represents 15 years since they started their respective careers in Family Day Care under the guidance of Intereach...

Southern Riverina News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Storm still waiting on NSW govt clearance

Melbourne are still waiting on approval from the NSW government to relocate their NRL training base across the border, with biosecurity measures an issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Saracens players sorry for lockdown breach

Five Saracens players, including England international Billy Vunipola, have apologised after they were pictured breaking social distancing rules.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

No more NRL rest for Roosters’ Cordner

Sydney Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner doesn’t want to be rested from any more games for the rest of the 2020 NRL season.

AAP Newswire