Croft shoulder ready for NRL contact work

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane halfback Brodie Croft. - AAP

Brisbane halfback Brodie Croft has declared his injured shoulder good to go after being given a fitness test by his family during the NRL lockdown.

Croft and the Broncos crew have returned to official training in tip-top condition to prepare for the competition re-start on May 28.

The 22-year-old injured his shoulder in their round two win over Souths but said he had full range of moment and was ready to get back into contact work next week.

"I've just got to build the strength back up in it but I've got a good three weeks now to work on it," Croft said on Friday.

"The break certainly helped it that's for sure so it naturally healed so it will be good to go for round three.

"I'm hoping to get back into contact next week."

Croft was happy with his first two games in Brisbane colours after shifting from Melbourne and hoped that they could pick up where they left off.

"We started the season how we hoped," he said.

"We all played well in round one and backed it up in round two so things were looking good for us.

"I don't think we've lost too much and once we're able to train as a team we can work on those combinations and get our timing and rhythm back."

Croft spent isolation at his family home outside of Toowoomba, winding back the clock and playing backyard football with his younger twin brothers Zac and Josh and his dad.

Zac, 18, is a centre with Easts Tigers in the Queensland Cup.

Just like when they were kids, the boys dug out some regulation-height football posts and set up a field, including corner posts, and played two-on-two.

"It was first time in about six years we were all back under the same roof so I didn't mind my time," Croft said.

"The rivalry with my brothers is still up there and we pretty much played until we can't see each other in the dark."

