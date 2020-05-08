AAP Rugby

Refusing flu shots may derail game: Tallis

By AAP Newswire

Gorden Tallis. - AAP

1 of 1

Gorden Tallis says he'd be disappointed by Bryce Cartwright's decision to refuse a flu shot if he were a Gold Coast teammate, claiming the NRL star's stance could derail the game.

Cartwright was arguably the most outspoken player who rejected a vaccination which was part of the strict biosecurity measures that helped allow the NRL competition to resume on May 28 from a coronavirus shutdown.

It is believed a total of about 20 players across the NRL rejected a jab, prompting the ARL Commission to revise a vaccination waiver clause on Thursday that allowed those who refused a shot to keep playing.

However, any player who does not sign the altered waiver will be banned.

While Titans Dale Copley and Nathan Peats have publicly backed Cartwright this week, Tallis - who has worked as a Gold Coast volunteer consultant - said he wouldn't be impressed with the anti-vaxx stance if he was a teammate.

"Publicly they are going to back him because everyone is entitled to do what they want," he told Fox League Live.

"But privately I would be really disappointed because the game could be derailed so easily.

"It would safeguard your family and team by going and getting a flu shot ...(that is) getting hand delivered to them.

"I had my flu shot for the first time this year because of my family and where the world is at the moment."

But ARLC chairman Peter V'landys said he was comfortable re-starting the competition with only three per cent of NRL players expected to sign the amended waiver.

"Our medical advice is that because the vast majority have been vaccinated it doesn't put anyone at risk," he told AAP.

"A handful is not going to make that much of a difference.

"All they are doing is causing themselves inconvenience because every time they get a sniffle or sore throat they are going to have to get a test."

Players from Manly, Canterbury, Canberra and the Gold Coast are believed to have refused a shot and must now decide whether they will sign the amended waiver.

Besides Cartwright, News Corp said those players included Manly trio Dylan Walker, Marty Taupau and Addin Fonua-Blake, Canberra's Josh Papalii, Sia Soliola and Joe Tapine and Canterbury's Sione Katoa.

But Gold Coast head of performance and culture Mal Meninga expected Cartwright to sign the dotted line.

"That's all been sorted out. We have some direction on that now and obviously Bryce signs the waiver," he told Fox League Live.

Latest articles

News

Boom in Shepparton veggie gardeners

When COVID-19 isolation restrictions came into force, young Toolamba mum Lauren Hicks felt it was time to expand her veggie garden. “We had a reasonably good one already, but I didn’t want to keep going in to town to buy more veggies,”...

John Lewis
News

Cabin fever... or lockdown fever?

The trouble with staying at home too much is that the world starts fraying at the edges. Little things like wearing the same shirt for a week suddenly become routine. Or walking around in socks with holes. Or talking to your dog more than your wife...

John Lewis
News

SPC scholarships awarded to three GOTAFE students

Three GOTAFE students have been awarded SPC scholarships, providing them with free tuition for this year and the opportunity to complete work placements at the fruit processor. The recipients are Certificate Two in Electrotechnology — Pre...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Storm still waiting on NSW govt clearance

Melbourne are still waiting on approval from the NSW government to relocate their NRL training base across the border, with biosecurity measures an issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Titans offer flyer Tonumaipea special deal

Gold Coast Titans have signed ex-Melbourne flyer Young Tonumaipea on a train-and-trial deal for the rest of the NRL season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors’ flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu’a was not on board for personal reasons.

AAP Newswire