Meninga to run rule over NRL’s Titans

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast Titans Head of Culture Mal Meninga. - AAP

The future of Gold Coast's off contract stars will be decided in the next couple of months, Titans supremo Mal Meninga says.

But the Gold Coast head of performance and culture has already made his mind up on who he believes can deliver much needed "strong leadership" at the NRL club - boom Brisbane back-rower David Fifita.

Meninga said he would run the rule over the likes of off contract Titans Kevin Proctor, Nathan Peats and Tyrone Roberts when the NRL re-starts from May 28 as the Gold Coast look to rebuild under new coach Justin Holbrook.

Former skipper Ryan James is also off contract but is sidelined after suffering a recurrence of the ACL injury that sidelined him for most of 2019.

"We want to rebuild our program into the future. Our philosophy is wait and see, see how they come back, see how well they start from May 28," Meninga told Fox League Live.

"We will gauge their value in the next or two. We won't be in a rush.

"We will also look at who else is available in the market.

"We will be patient. We will make sure we get it right in the long run."

Meninga said they hoped to be active at the negotiating table now that the NRL is allowing new player deals to be registered following a coronavirus lockdown.

And he has set his sights on marquee names.

"Any marquee player who comes on to the market regardless of age we would be very interested in," he said.

"Someone who can lead the team, in the seven or six position or one position, nine.

"And a marquee forward like a Jason Taumalolo of the world who can come and make a difference from the start but who are leaders.

"I think we need some really strong leadership at our club moving forward."

Meninga was convinced Fifita would fit the bill.

While Brisbane are hoping to retain the explosive forward, Meninga has not given up on luring the 20-year-old.

"He's a priority for us," he said.

"We will be in the firing line to be talking to him.

"He is a marquee player who can come here and make a difference right from the start."

