Storm’s Munster tees off with golfer Scott

NRL star Cameron Munster has been living the isolation dream.

The Melbourne ace played a round of golf with Adam Scott while the pair were home in sunny Queensland.

Scott has been isolating with his young family in Australia rather than at their US home while Munster used a month's leave from Melbourne to visit his Rockhampton-based family.

Through a connection with his manager, Munster teed off with world No.6 Scott at Noosa Springs.

"He's given me some insight on how he hits the ball; nothing like myself," Munster said.

"It was a bit of a star-struck moment.

"I was terrible at first, I was rattled and I was out in the trees."

Munster recovered to post a 10-over 82.

Asked how their league chat went given Scott's love of Brisbane, Munster joked that he must have changed his tune.

"Is he a Broncos fan? He didn't sound like it, bagging them out when I was talking to him," he said.

Munster said he was a "massive golf fan" although his favourite player was American Ricky Fowler rather than the Australian No.1.

But he was impressed with Scott, who last week live broadcast on social media his round at the little-known Maleny Golf Club.

"He's a typical Aussie; a good guy to talk to and happy to have a beer afterwards so that was a pleasing thing," Munster said.