Munster has NRL title point to prove

Cameron Munster won't be happy if he doesn't win another NRL premiership with Cameron Smith - and then one without him.

Returning to NRL training this week, the Melbourne playmaker set his sights on another title alongside his long-time captain Smith, who is tipped for retirement at the end of 2020.

But Munster, 25, also wants to prove he can win one without Smith and retired Storm superstars Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk in his team.

"I really want to win a competition not only because Smithy is in the team and it might be his last year but I want to win more after that because everyone's probably going to put a question mark on if Cameron Munster is able to win competitions without the Big Three around?" he said on Wednesday.

"That really drives me to make sure I can do something like that when they're away."

Munster has been taking charge at the Storm training base in Albury this week with Smith allowed to remain in Melbourne to help home-school his three kids.

He will rejoin the training group on Monday either at Melbourne's AAMI Park or back in Albury, dependent on government restrictions.

Munster spent the past month on leave from the club at home visiting his family in Queensland.

He said he spent plenty of time on the golf course, including a round with world No.6 Adam Scott.

Playing golf most days rather than video games had kept his mind fresh and his weight down, with the results speaking for themselves in his fitness test on Tuesday.

He boasted he'd only eaten fast food, a downfall in the past, once during his time off.

Kiwi Test forward Brandon Smith, who spent the past two weeks in hotel quarantine after returning from New Zealand, also smashed his beep test.

"I hit a PB (personal best) with an 18.4," Munster said.

"It's been a while since I've had some kilometres in the legs so I usually get about 17.4. so it was pleasing to get a PB.

"All the boys have come back in good nick."

While the Storm won their opening two games before the competition shutdown Munster said they still needed to work on their attack.

"I think we can go to another level; I feel like we were still clunky in games in round one and two.

"Hopefully we can get our attack sorted in round three and go up another gear."