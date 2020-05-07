AAP Rugby

Marshall open to taking Smith’s NRL throne

Wests Tigers veteran Benji Marshall has left the door open to play on for another season and possibly become the oldest active player in the NRL.

Off-contract in November, Marshall insists the coronavirus-forced shutdown won't impact whether or not he laces up the boots for a remarkable 19th NRL campaign.

Melbourne champion Cameron Smith, who turns 37 next month, is the oldest player in the NRL -- he is yet to commit to another season.

The league has been scrambling to design a new 20-round season -- five less than originally planned this year -- as it surges towards a restart on May 28.

"Even if those five games were there, you've got to weigh everything up," Marshall, 35, said on Thursday when asked about his future.

"I'll be 36 next year, so if Cameron retires I'll be the oldest in the comp.

"I don't know if that's a great thing or not. We'll see."

Former New Zealand captain Marshall will let the season pan out before making a decision.

"Obviously we're going to be able to play again, (so) I'll assess how the body is going at the end of the year and decide then," he said.

"Who knows, if I still feel good enough physically and mentally, I might play again."

The Tigers will enter round three in ninth spot after splitting their opening two games of the season before it was suspended by COVID-19.

They will be boosted by the return of star halfback Luke Brooks from injury, as well as mid-season pick-up Harry Grant from Melbourne.

Grant, who was part of the historic loan deal involving centre Paul Momirovski, will give the Tigers another option at hooker to cover the long-term absence of the injured Jacob Liddle.

"He started off a bit on a low," Marshall said of Grant.

"He got beaten in a 10-metre race by Josh Aloiai. I don't know how excited I am about that.

"No, he's been impressive.

"His attitude, he's come from a really good system and really keen to learn.

"It's always hard for someone new coming in but he's just got this thing about him, you can tell he's ready to go.

"I'm sure if he gets his opportunity, he'll be ready."

