AAP Rugby

England’s pack coach salutes Eddie Jones

By AAP Newswire

England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones - AAP

1 of 1

England's new forwards guru Matt Proudfoot says he is relishing working and learning under head coach Eddie Jones.

Many have wilted under the Australian's famously demanding regime but Proudfoot, the former South African forwards coach, says he is revelling in it.

After watching the South Africa pack demolish England in last year's Rugby World Cup final, former Wallabies boss Jones' next step was obvious - get the coaching brains behind the Springbok scrum, Proudfoot, to jump ship and head to Twickenham.

And having worked under Rassie Erasmus at the World Cup, Proudfoot now faces a different challenge with Jones but admits he is happy to learn under him.

"Eddie has tried to pull a whole lot of different perspectives into the English model and tried to really make it the best," Proudfoot said.

"That has required me to grow, requires the players to grow, staff members to grow and to be outside your comfort zone and that has been a very big difference.

"His preparation is exceptional. How holistically he prepares a team. He wants us to continually improve the way we do things so, once we've trained, he'll ask us how we could improve that session.

"He's got a thirst for improvement of the environment and of the players and the way it relates to training specifically."

Proudfoot, who joined the England set up in January, is not new to the British rugby scene, having played for Edinburgh and Glasgow and won four Scotland caps through a grandparental qualification.

He then moved on to coach in South Africa and Japan but said, on his return, how he was struck by the similarities.

"Wherever you are in the world they (forwards) tend to be the same type of people so that's something I've enjoyed," said the former prop speaking in lock down back in Cape Town..

"A Joe Marler and a Steven Kitshoff, a Lood de Jager and a Maro Itoje, tend to be similar types of people, and that's quite surprised me.

"But what has been very different is the way Eddie produces his system. Eddie wants to build the best rugby environment.

"He pushes every part of the department to be the best they can be, whereas maybe the Springbok environment was about really preserving the Springbok identity."

Latest articles

News

Living with Tourette syndrome: Euroa’s Ewan Dalley shares his story

Ewan Dalley has a kind of serenity about him. Sharing his story in his Euroa living room, the 16-year-old is softly-spoken, eloquent beyond his years. It’s difficult to imagine him raising his voice, let alone shouting unintelligibly or swearing at...

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna mum finds the healing power in flowers

It was a struggle with post-natal depression that led Jess Douglas-Monks to flowers. Now the Mooroopna mum of three is preparing for her first Mother’s Day as a florist all while juggling work at a pharmacy and remote schooling. “When I...

Jessica Ball
News

Shepparton businesses moving online during COVID-19 with the help of grants

Shepparton small businesses are using new fast-funding packages to help pivot and quickly move online during the COVID-19 lockdown. COVID-19 Quick Response Grants of up to $3000 were introduced as part of Greater Shepparton City Council’s Stage 1...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Storm still waiting on NSW govt clearance

Melbourne are still waiting on approval from the NSW government to relocate their NRL training base across the border, with biosecurity measures an issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Titans offer flyer Tonumaipea special deal

Gold Coast Titans have signed ex-Melbourne flyer Young Tonumaipea on a train-and-trial deal for the rest of the NRL season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors’ flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu’a was not on board for personal reasons.

AAP Newswire