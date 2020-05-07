Wait almost over for Broncos’ Glenn

A long wait is almost over for Alex Glenn, who revealed the thought of finally making his debut as Brisbane skipper motivated him to recover from a hamstring injury during the NRL lockdown.

Glenn was unveiled as Broncos captain back in January, taking over the reins from Darius Boyd who was demoted following their embarrassing 2019 NRL finals exit.

However, Glenn is yet to lead his team after a hamstring complaint sidelined him for the first two NRL rounds before the competition was shut down due to coronavirus.

But rather than kick cans in self isolation, Glenn said he made sure he got his body right to ensure he finally realised his dream to run out as Brisbane skipper.

"It has been a long six weeks but it has helped me in this isolation period to stay motivated for the season," he said of his captaincy debut.

"For the first two games I was unable to captain the side, it's not the start of the season that I wanted.

"It was a bit unfortunate, but it is still driving me to lead the boys out."

Glenn declared himself fit for the season restart after testing out his troublesome hamstring when the Broncos returned to training on Wednesday.

"I am 100 per cent. I made sure over those six weeks that I wasn't going backwards in my recovery," he said.

"It (Wednesday training) was a good test to where I was at. I put my body through a session where I pushed my boundaries to see where I was at and came through unscathed."

And Glenn was unfazed by the prospect of putting his body through 18 straight rounds when the NRL resumes after the lockdown.

"It will be tough on our bodies but at the same time we are made to go out there and play footy," he said.

"It's going to require us to recover a lot more, and strategise on how we are going to train.

"It comes down to who is prepared to take care of their bodies the best."

Glenn's return further bolsters the Broncos pack who are expected to welcome back Matt Lodge (knee) and Joe Ofahengaue (suspension) when the NRL resumes.

Queensland back-rower David Fifita is expected to miss the first few weeks back while fellow forward Tevita Pangai still has three games of a four-week dangerous contact ban remaining.