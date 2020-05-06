AAP Rugby

Addo-Carr ready to make amends: Kaufusi

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Storm flyer Josh Addo-Carr - AAP

Moved by his heartfelt apology, Melbourne back-rower Felise Kaufusi is convinced Josh Addo-Carr is determined to make amends for his infamous camping trip after the Storm flyer hit the ground running at training in Albury.

Kaufusi said Addo-Carr was quick to try to regain his teammates' trust following his well documented breach of social distancing laws when the Storm gathered on Monday for their biosecurity protocol briefing in Melbourne.

"He addressed the team which was pretty full on for him to get in front of the group, in front of your mates, and admit that he stuffed up," said Kaufusi, who on Wednesday took up a one year option to remain at the Storm until the end of 2021.

"I think that speaks volumes."

If there were any doubts over Addo-Carr's sincerity, they were quickly dismissed at their first training session at new base on Wednesday.

Kaufusi said Addo-Carr was one of their best performers, and believed the fallout over his controversy may just be spurring him on.

"He came back with some PBs (personal bests). I am not sure if it pushed him, what he went through, but he came back in good nick," he said.

"I think he has taken it (controversy) to heart, taken it very personal and just wants to show us it was a mistake and he is going to do the best that he can for our team.

"I know he will do all he can to, not make it right, but do his best for the team going forward."

Addo-Carr along with fellow star Latrell Mitchell were fined by both the NRL and NSW Police for breaches of social distancing laws while camping near Taree.

The pair were also charged with firearms offences and will face court in August.

But Storm teammate Dale Finucane believed the team had "moved on" from Addo-Carr's controversy after the contrite winger's apology.

"If any player makes a mistake I think it is important especially at this club that we address that," he said.

"He is genuinely remorseful for what he has done. He realised he made a mistake - we have moved forward."

