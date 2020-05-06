AAP Rugby

Eels keen on regaining NRL momentum

By AAP Newswire

Clint Gutherson - AAP

1 of 1

Parramatta skipper Clint Gutherson believes the key to retaining top spot on the NRL ladder will be to forget what got them there in the first place.

The Eels on Wednesday trained for the first time since the competition was suspended by the coronavirus with the club in pole position.

And while round three remains another three weeks away, the Eels have opted to treat May 28 as another season-opener.

"I think it's going to be like round one. You're going to have to build on it. It's going to be scrappy. It's not how you plan it to go," Gutherson said on Wednesday.

"We're going to go out there and try and build that momentum again. Everything we built in the first two weeks is gone now.

"Every team's in the same boat. We're just looking forward to the next couple of weeks to get that rust out and get back into it."

The league last week confirmed it has pencilled in a 20-round season, four less than the traditional 25, with the grand final pushed back until late October.

Should the Eels lift the trophy, it would be their first title in 34 years.

And Gutherson is adamant this year's premiership-winner won't value the title any less simply because of a re-jigged schedule.

"I don't think whoever wins it is going to have an asterisk on their name," he said.

"It's still a 20-round comp, it's four games less, we're still putting in the same work. We're still training the same, there's nothing different.

"I can't see whoever wins the comp is going to cop having an asterisk next to it."

What should give the Eels' chances a serious push is the health of hooker Reed Mahoney, who underwent major foot surgery during the shutdown.

The hooker was initially looking at the end of his season, but could now be back as soon as the competition resumes.

"He was on the (anti-gravity machine) this morning. He's looking a little bit tubby, but that's just little Reedy," Gutherson said.

"He's still got a bit of time there. We don't want to rush him back."

Latest articles

Education

GSSC students enjoy free internet and laptops as part of Australian-first project

In the lead-up to Term 2, Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student Lauren Millar was not sure how she was going to learn remotely without internet or a computer at home. But she was given a lifeline. Her family was chosen to be part of...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Education department takes Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member to VCAT

A member of the group Stop Shepparton’s New Super School has been ordered to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal by the Department of Education, in a dispute over a Freedom of Information request.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Kialla West students head back to school

When the bell rang to start term two, schools throughout the Goulburn Valley were unusually quiet. Roll call was swift at Kialla West Primary School, with only five students on campus for the first day of term, 12 on Thursday and eight signed up for...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Storm still waiting on NSW govt clearance

Melbourne are still waiting on approval from the NSW government to relocate their NRL training base across the border, with biosecurity measures an issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Titans offer flyer Tonumaipea special deal

Gold Coast Titans have signed ex-Melbourne flyer Young Tonumaipea on a train-and-trial deal for the rest of the NRL season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors’ flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu’a was not on board for personal reasons.

AAP Newswire